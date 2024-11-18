Since Disney bought and acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, superhero fans have been patiently waiting for the illustrious X-Men to make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In their time of waiting, many have been wondering who could be playing the famous Marvel team in the upcoming and highly anticipated movie, especially after the success of Disney+'s X-Men '97.

With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige pretty much confirming that viewers will have to wait until after Avengers: Secret Wars to see this team of mutants, fans have a lot of time to sit and ponder who could be stepping into the shoes of the X-Men. No one is even sure who will be making up the members of the team yet, so the possibilities of characters that could be included are limitless. Still, going by the classic line-up is the best bet, and multiple actors would be perfect to play the X-Men everyone knows and love in the MCU.

10 Channing Tatum

Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Image via Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that, "I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role," so Channing Tatum's card-throwing mutant maybe has a future in the MCU. Whether it be the version from Deadpool & Wolverine or a new iteration, Tatum may finally have a shot at playing Gambit.

Marvel isn't the only one obsessed with him as Mr. LeBeau, either. Upon the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans took to the internet to make edits of and celebrate Tatum's adaption of the character. The positive reception comes after hearing of the numerous trials and tribulations that the young actor had to go through to get into Gambit's shoes. One time around simply isn't enough for the 21 Jump Street star.

Watch on Disney+

9 Anthony Carrigan

Morph

Image via HBO

While it will probably change upon the release of James Gunn's Superman, Anthony Carrigan is currently one of the most underrated actors in the game. Finding most of his fame in Barry and Gotham, Carrigan is one of the most lovable and charismatic actors at the moment. And, as anyone who has seen X-Men '97 will know, charisma is exactly what is needed to bring the X-Men's Morph to life.

Much like Carrigan, Morph hasn't had much attention until recently. But after his big involvement in X-Men '97, people are clawing to see more of the shape-shifting mutant. Thanks to this critical reception, there's most likely a good chance that Morph will join the squad in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe X-Men franchise. Carrigan is already playing a very similar character for the DCU, though, so his casting in both projects might be difficult.

8 Regé-Jean Page

Lucas Bishop

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are incredible projects with phenomenal casts and one common denominator: Emmy nominee Regé-Jean Page. If there's anyone who has the talent and skill to play Bishop, the mutant badass from the future, it's Regé-Jean Page.

From the few but precious projects in his catalog, Page has absolutely defined himself as an incredible actor. Bishop had a huge involvement in this year's X-Men '97, and it would only make sense for Marvel Studios to bring the character into the live-action fold. Page has the sleek and suave demeanor necessary to play Bishop and make him stand out on the big screen.

7 Sonoya Mizuno

Betsy Braddock/Psylocke

Image via HBO

Of all the mutants in the X-Men franchise, Psylocke is one of the coolest. Her sword-wielding skills and bright purple aesthetic make her one of the most visually appealing characters in the X-Men gallery of mutants. To bring her to the big screen well, Psylocke would need to be an absolute badass, and the actress playing her would need to embody that, much like how the last franchise of X-Men films had Olivia Munn.

If anyone has seen Sonoya Mizuno in her other projects, such as House of the Dragon and Civil War, they will know she is a great fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Psylocke. Mizuno can certainly play a serious and ferocious role, which would likely be how Psylocke will be adapted. Mizuno is due for a big opportunity, and this would indeed be a career-changing role.

6 Sam Richardson

Hank McCoy/Beast

Image via Comedy Central

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already featured a Beast (Kelsey Grammer) through the post-credits scene of The Marvels, that version happens to be from a whole other universe. So, who could come in and play the jolly blue giant for the main film universe's X-Men? There aren't many actors currently out there better than Sam Richardson.

Richardson already primarily does voice-over roles compared to how much he does live-action, a split that vastly helps him out with the character of Beast. For characters of Beast's size and powers, Marvel Studios typically doesn't do any practical effects, as could be seen with Kelsey Grammer's Beast at the end of The Marvels being fully CGI. Richardson can up the ante and wow everyone with his wonderful voice-acting skills.

5 Victoria Pedretti

Jean Grey/Phoenix

Image via Netflix

A character as complex and complicated as Jean Grey (especially if Marvel Studios decides to adapt "The Dark Phoenix Saga" again) needs someone who can come in and make audiences love her, even at her worst. Jean Grey is arguably in the top three most important characters on the X-Men character roster. Who better than the woman who brought Love Quinn to life?

Victoria Pedretti is very good at giving the characters she plays plenty of layers. Whether it be her role in You, The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor, she has shown time and time again that she can capture the hearts of audiences very well. Just like they did with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Marvel Studios needs someone who can make audiences fall in love with Jean before they show her fall from grace later on, especially with the last two adaptions of The Dark Phoenix Saga being failures.

4 Glen Powell

Scott Summers/Cyclops