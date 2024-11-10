The X-Men’s arrival has been one of the most anticipated developments since Disney acquired Fox and brought the mutant team under the Marvel Studios umbrella, and now, Kevin Feige has delivered an exciting update on when we can see the mutants of Marvel appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've already seen appearances from a few of them in the shape of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Kelsey Grammer reprising their roles as Deadpool, Wolverine, and Beast in recent MCU outings, but fans really want to see that team-up once again, and maybe the iconic theme music from the animated series too. Not too much to ask, right?

In a recent interview with Omelete during D23 in Brazil, Feige shared exciting details about Marvel’s plans for the mutants, revealing that they’re set to play a significant role in the MCU’s future. While he didn’t drop a specific timeline, his comments suggest that the X-Men are on a path toward becoming a part of the larger MCU storytelling, especially as Marvel heads toward Avengers: Secret Wars.

"When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that. This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen. be the story until then and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future."

What X-Men Films Are Out?

The X-Men films began in 2000, launched by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio. Starting with X-Men (2000), directed by Bryan Singer, the series introduced fans to iconic characters like Wolverine (Jackman), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Ian McKellen). This was followed by notable sequels, including X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). The films were rebooted with X-Men: First Class (2011), which explored the origins of Professor X and Magneto, now played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

The series hit a high with X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), which merged the original and reboot casts, while spin-offs like Deadpool (2016) and Logan (2017) offered darker, more mature takes on X-Men characters that were met with critical acclaim and even Academy Award recognition. Despite mixed reception to later entries like X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), fans are still mad for the X-Men and you can bet they'll be joining us in counting the days until they return.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including casting updates. The previous X-Men movies can be viewed now on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine will be available on November 12.

