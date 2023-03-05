The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to some of the most powerful and intelligent superheroes known to the universe, and some of the smartest characters in the MCU are also some of the youngest. These young heroes prove that age is just a number, as they can hold their own against the more experienced Avengers and show that they are a force to be reckoned with. They are not only an inspiration to young audiences but also a reminder that anyone can be a hero, regardless of age or background.

RELATED: 10 Characters Who Will Play Major Roles In The MCU Phase 5 (What We Know So Far)

From a teen girl with a big heart, who also happens to be the first mutant (that the audience knows of) to the friendly neighborhood hero Peter Parker, these are the smartest characters under the age of 20 in the MCU. With their remarkable intelligence, quick wit, and impressive skills, these young characters are a promising generation of heroes who are sure to make a difference in the multiverse (Anyone up for Young Avengers?).

10 Vision

Portrayed by Paul Bettany, Vision is an android with a calm and logical demeanor who is constantly learning to understand humanity and emotions, but learns to embrace his own humanity while fighting for the greater good as an Avenger. Created from the JARVIS' framework by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Vision quickly becomes one of the strongest members of the group and also one of the worthy ones to carry Mjolnir.

Vision is included in this list on a technicality. While he takes on a body of an adult man, when he fought Ultron with the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he was—as he said it himself—just born the day before. Despite being strong, he also uses his intelligence in battles, most notably when he confronts White Vision in Wandavision.

9 Ned Leeds

Image via Sony Pictures

Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, is Peter Parker's loyal and hilarious best friend. He first appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming and is an essential element in the latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home, as he is able to open Doctor Strange's portal to discover Peter Parker variants.

RELATED: MCU: The 10 Strongest Supporting Characters in Phase 4

Synonymous with the term "the man in the chair", this recent high school graduate proves his intelligence and technical skills as he helps Peter in his superhero missions, showing that even the sidekicks can be instrumental to the success of the hero. He even provides meaningful support whenever Peter needs it.

8 America Chavez

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is a highly powerful hero who can travel through dimensions and fight with incredible strength. The powers that enable her to travel through different universes blessed her with an understanding that goes beyond a person who only settles in one.

When audiences first see her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Chavez is still constantly learning to be a hero, but she also becomes Doctor Strange's guide through the multiverse. With the MCU leaning more and more toward its vast multiverse, audiences will definitely see Chavez again in her next adventure.

7 Kamala Khan

Image via Disney+

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a bright and resourceful teenager who gains powers from the Noor Dimension and takes on the mantle of Ms. Marvel. Her powers include harnessing energy to create matters and platforms.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Best Characters Not Part of the Avengers

Not only is she quite powerful, but she also uses her intelligence and wit to fight crime and help others while navigating the challenges of being a teen superhero. Only around 14–15 years of age, she also has the support of her friends. Audiences will see her team up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels.

6 Cassie Lang

Cassie Lang, most recently portrayed by Kathryn Newton, is a curious and determined young girl who has a knack for science and shows her intelligence and bravery as she supports her father to be a better hero. She managed to communicate with the Quantum Realm just from the basement of her house—although that has some serious repercussions as seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

RELATED: From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)

Nevertheless, that does not discount that she has grown so much from when audiences first saw her in the first Ant-Man film. She is also portrayed as a vocal and empathetic person who does not hesitate to help those in need, even without using her supersuit.

5 Kate Bishop

Portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, Kate Bishop is a clever and skilled archer who aided her personal hero, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Her wits are on full display in an incident that also saw her suspended from college. She meticulously calculated the trajectory of her arrow from a distance to hit a bell in a tower. Unfortunately, she hit the bell too hard which then destroyed the structure of the tower.

While sometimes still reckless, Bishop is quick-witted in battles, making a dynamic archer duo with Hawkeye himself. After making her debut in Hawkeye, Bishop will definitely return in future MCU films or series.

4 Harley Keener

Image via Marvel Studios

Harley Keener (Tye Simpkins) was only 11 years old when Tony Stark met him, as seen in Iron Man 3. He proved himself to be a scrappy, resourceful kid who uses his intelligence and technical skills to help Stark take down Extremis. He fixed Stark's destroyed Iron Man suit just from his garage! This shows that even the smallest and youngest members can make a big impact.

RELATED: 10 Underutilized MCU Characters Who Should Return in the Future

Most recently, audiences saw Keener at Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame. He was already 21 at that point, and hopefully, audiences get to see him again in the next movies.

3 Riri Williams

First introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is a brilliant young inventor who creates her own Iron Man suit prototype as her college side project. She also created a Vibranium detector which inadvertently positioned her in the middle of a conflict between Wakanda and Talokan.

With the help of Shuri who gave her sanctuary and resources, she perfected her prototype and becomes Ironheart, helping the people of Wakanda settle their differences with the forces led by Namor. Audiences have not seen the last of Williams yet, as she is set to return in her own Disney+ series soon.

2 Peter Parker

As one of the heroes personally recruited by Tony Stark, Peter Parker's intelligence is unquestionable. Apart from his powers, he is a smart and tech-savvy teenager with an interest in physics and the multiverse theory (which he then saw for himself). He is resourceful in creating his own gadgets to take on the toughest villains.

RELATED: 10 Best Heroes & Villains From Phase 4 of the MCU

Most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he reverse-engineered Stark's technology to aid supervillains. Not only he is smart, but he is also kindhearted. Audiences will definitely see more of his action in future Spider-Man and Avengers films.

1 Shuri

Image via Marvel Studios



As a Princess of Wakanda, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is also a brilliant scientist and inventor who plays a crucial role in her nation. Through her intelligence and technological expertise, she harnessed the power of Vibranium, and helped her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the Avengers fight against their enemies and protect their people.

She was also instrumental in creating a synthesized heart-shaped herb that's crucial to anoint a new Black Panther. She managed to recreate it, and she took on the mantle of the new Black Panther in the latest film.

KEEP READING: 10 MCU Characters With Surprisingly Dark Origin Stories