The MCU offers a wide range of films with several different plots; yet, they all have one thing in common (other than the triumphant entries, post-credit scenes, and easter eggs): comedic moments when one least expects. There always seems to be a funny remark or even something completely random happening that totally catches viewers by surprise and evokes laughter among the audience.

Not every Marvel superhero needs an effortlessly funny sidekick with a unique sense of humor fighting their battles by their side. However, there is no doubt that these characters help lighten the mood when a break from tension and drama is required — especially when the protagonist is going through hell and back, attempting to get his life together.

1) Korg

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hilarious side-kick, Taika Waititi's brilliant character who made his debut in the first MCU film he directed, Thor: Ragnarok, easily takes the first place on his list. From his oddly hilarious New Zealand accent to every random thing he says, the rock-like four-fingered humanoid has stolen many hearts with his peculiar jokes.

What is so great about his character is mainly how effortlessly amusing he is; most of the time, his sense of humor is not forced. Everything Korg says, no matter how silly, sounds genuine — he happens to be naturally funny.

2) Luis

Image via Marvel Studios

Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) prison friend — ex-cellmate, to be exact — is as funny as he is surprisingly adorable. Michael Peña's character, which was based on his friend Pablo, delivers just the right amount of comic relief in the Ant-Man movies, fascinating viewers with his marvelous storytelling skills.

A master of rambling who is appreciated by audiences yet overlooked at times, not only is Luis talented enough to enthusiastically tell a long, disastrous, and detail-filled story in just a couple of minutes, but he also is one of the most loyal and trusting friends in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3) Drax

Image via Marvel Studios

There is no doubt that Drax's sense of humor played a big part in Avengers: Infinity War. The Guardians of the Galaxy's headstrong destroyer has come a long way since the first time he appeared on screen — Dave Bautista's character, who has always been painted as the brute among the group, has slowly become a comedy relief side-kick. And a very hilarious one, for that matter.

Much like Luis, Drax is incredibly loyal and a rather good friend, though he lacks social skills and manners, which is part of what makes him highly entertaining.

4) Kingo and Karun

Image via Marvel Studios

Eternals has introduced MCU fans to a whole new group of superhero people, and with them came glorious Kingo, delightfully brought to life by the talented Kumail Nanjiani. Eternally enamored by the idea of fame, the Bollywood hero is ambitious to a flaw.

With an incredibly selfless right-hand man, Karun (Harish Patel), who assists him whenever help is required (even when facing death squarely in the eye), Kingo makes sure the right amount of comedic relief is properly delivered in the film.

5) Darcy Lewis

Image via Marvel Studios

Kat Dennings' endearing character is possibly one of the most underrated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sarcasm is Darcy's middle name, and her sense of humor is unmatched. If there is anyone who has mastered the art of sassiness, it is her.

An expert scientist in her own right, the beloved character showcased some serious development throughout her journey. Having first appeared in the Thor films, she earned her spot in the Disney+ show WandaVision.

6) Ned Leeds

Image via Marvel Studios

It is impossible not to love Ned's (Jacob Batalon) fun-loving personality. While his friendship with Peter (Tom Holland) ranks high as one of the purest relationships in the MCU, the character also manages to stand out on his own.

Seamlessly humorous and always up for an exciting adventure, Batalon's character is a big part of the Spider-Man franchise. However, the typical socially awkward kid, extremely caring, is on top as one of his best attributes.

7) Rocket Raccoon

Image via Marvel Studios

Another Guardian who can easily crack audiences up is Bradley Cooper's raccoon counterpart, Rocket, who is equal parts tough and absolutely adorable. Rocket has a fair share of comical moments in the Avengers and Guardian of the Galaxy movies, often entertaining viewers with his passion for danger and adventure.

An outcast who has found his place in the world among the rest of the Guardians (but would never admit it), Cooper's character is rather amusing, often stealing every scene he's in.

8) Katy Chen

Image via Marvel Studios

Awkwafina's totally awesome character is fun and feisty and everything you'd expect her to be from the moment she steps foot on screen for the first time. Although not highly ranked on this list, she is undoubtedly a solid addition to the film and a valuable help to Shang-Chi (Simu Liu).

With an entertaining plot and some unexpected twists, fans probably didn't see coming, Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings feels like a breath of fresh air; Katy certainly plays a part in it.

