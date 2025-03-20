Alfie Allen portrays the worst domestic terrorist in US history in a new clip from McVeigh. In the new Collider-exclusive clip, he visits a fellow white supremacist in prison and receives a dire portent of the future. The film will be released in theaters, on-demand, and on digital by Decal on March 21, 2025. Our exclusive sneak peek features Timothy McVeigh (Allen, Game of Thrones) visiting Richard Snell (Tracy Letts, Ford v Ferrari) on death row in 1995. Convicted of two murders and sentenced to death, Snell nevertheless maintains connections with the right-wing extremist milieu that McVeigh has immersed himself in; McVeigh, a Gulf War veteran, was radicalized by what he saw as government overreach in the Branch Davidian siege in Waco, Texas.

The two men talk through the plexiglass sheet via telephone; Snell notes the importance of April 19, his scheduled execution date, and quotes a 1787 letter from Thomas Jefferson that stated: "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." It's clear he considers McVeigh to be one of the former, and warns him that his activities have not gone unnoticed. Ultimately, April 19, 1995, would prove to be a fateful day for both men. McVeigh detonated a massive fertilizer bomb in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. Hours later, Snell was executed by lethal injection. Despite this, there is no concrete evidence that the two men were in contact, or ever met.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'McVeigh'?

In addition to Allen and Letts, the film also stars Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) as McVeigh's like-minded accomplice, Terry Nichols. It also features Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), and Isolda Dychauk (Borgia). McVeigh was directed by Mike Ott in his feature directorial debut; he also co-wrote the script with Alex Gioulakis. It was produced by Miles Alva, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Ash Christian, Joe Pirro, Shaum Sengupta, and Monte Zajicek, and executive produced by Stephen Braun and James Schamus.

After a nationwide manhunt, McVeigh and Nichols were arrested and put on trial. Both were found guilty. Nichols was sentenced to over 100 consecutive life sentences and remains imprisoned at ADX Florence with no chance of parole; McVeigh was sentenced to death. He did not attempt to appeal his sentence or plead for clemency, and in 2001 he was executed.

McVeigh will be released in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip from McVeigh below.