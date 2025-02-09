Don Hertzfeldt is no stranger to abstract, non-verbal, animated short films with works such as World of Tomorrow and It’s Such a Beautiful Day. However, his musical, ME, might be his most mind-melting. A beautiful, funny, and numbing tale that explores the ignorance and flaws of humanity alongside awe-inspiring yet simple animation and a plethora of musical styles. You may need to watch this short film two or three times, as it moves at such a terrific pace it can be a shock to process it all.

Yet, once you do, everything makes sense in the weirdest way possible, and you'll be shocked at how passionately you'll describe this film to the people who ask about it, as well as enjoy the growing shock on their faces as you retell what you watched. Yet, the time machines and commentary on society are beautifully framed through such unique animation and emotional music that nobody, not even the most casual film fan, can deny its quality.

'ME's Exploration of Society Delves Into the Darkest Flaws of Humanity

Image via Don Hertzfeldt

In the description of the short film on Vimeo, director Hertzfeldt describes the film, ME, as a “story about narcissism... pain... everyone we know” and that impression is certainly given by the events that play out. From a father refusing to be present with his wife and son because of a childhood trauma surrounding a basin, ignoring the collapsing society around him, and building a time-reflecting machine that enhances everybody’s self-absorption. Even the retrospective of the mother ignoring her child, who is also an eye (yes, a literal eye) so they float away, only to become a black hole that destroys the planet, this tale does not pull punches in displaying how badly humanity can let itself down. However, there are also a lot of funny moments in this commentary on humanity's flaws.

Comedy Keeps 'ME' From Overwhelming the Audience

Image via Vimeo

Despite no dialogue, there are plenty of comedic interactions between characters, with the use of an emoji-style language that makes every interaction blunt and to the point. For example, when the dad yells at his son, using exclamation marks through a speech bubble, only for his son to ask to use the bathroom, using the picture of a toilet in a speech bubble it is not only funny but instantly recognizable. Everyone knows the feeling of being yelled at, or yelling at someone, for no reason, when you want something, or being embarrassed for freaking out over a simple question. It keeps the message simple and doesn't over-complicate it, allowing you to switch from being angry or disappointed in humanity to finding joy in simpler moments of life that are, no matter what, funny.

The Music in 'ME' Is Both Chaotic and Heartbreaking

Equally, the fast-paced music mixed in with some truly melancholic songs keeps this a piece that you can never truly get bored by as ME is always switching up its rhythm, literally. The quick percussion track at the beginning has us immediately hooked, bringing us in with the idea that something important and urgent is always occurring, whereas the performance of the operatic song “I Dreamt I Dwelt In Marble Halls” is tear-jerking, even if we cannot understand the lyrics, and even if we are at first shocked by the image we see of a nervous system connected to a bunch of wires, the emotive tone keeps you from being taken out of the film by the shock.

.

In the end, ME isn’t just art for art’s sake, or weird for the sake of being weird. Often films of this nature can be labeled as baiting audiences into thinking about nothing, but ME's command over its thematic exploration of humanity prevents this from happening. It is a poignant and powerful message about our ignorance, and the importance of being present. Not only is it condemning at times, but its comedic beats are just as powerful as the dramatic. Furthermore, the use of music in this piece is simply stunning. From different genres and a mixture of original and sampled music, this is not like any musical you will have ever seen before, yet Don Hertzfeldt's ME is certainly one that demands recognition and respect.

ME is available to stream on Vimeo in the U.S.