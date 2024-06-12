The Big Picture Ben discovers superpowers in Apple TV+ series Me premiering July 12, a heartwarming coming-of-age story for all ages.

A star-studded cast brings forth a story of self-discovery and family dynamics in this 10-episode season directed by Michael Dowse.

Explore Apple TV+ for top shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show for quality and diverse entertainment options.

Apple TV+ has just released the trailer for its upcoming live-action family series Me, an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy (Vantage Point). The series is set to premiere globally on Friday, July 12, and promises to be a heartwarming and adventurous journey for viewers of all ages. Me follows 12-year-old Ben, played by Lucian-River Chauhan (Encounter), as he navigates the challenges of middle school, which include dealing with bullies, experiencing crushes, and attending school dances. Amidst these typical adolescent struggles, Ben is also adjusting to life in a newly blended family and has just discovered he has superpowers.

Throughout the 10-episode season, Ben embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning what it truly means to possess such extraordinary abilities. He finds an unexpected ally in his stepsister Max, portrayed by Abigail Pniowsky (Arrival), who helps him harness his powers and uncover the secrets and tragedies of their community—all while Ben tries to understand his own identity.

The star-studded cast includes Dilshad Vadsaria (Second Chance) as Elizabeth Vasani, Amanda Reid (Miss Juneteenth) as Carter Kennedy, and Jessy Yates (Pulse) as Morgan. Guest stars feature Kyle Howard (Orange County) as Phil Davis and Sharif Atkins (NCIS Hawai’i) as Darren Kennedy. Me is an Apple Original created by Barry L. Levy, who serves as showrunner, executive producer, and series writer alongside Michael Dowse, Amy Welsh-Hanning, and Eben Russell. Aaron Carew is the supervising producer, and Dowse directs all 10 episodes.

What Are Apple TV+'s Best Shows?

Apple TV+ has become the home of some of the most well-renowned series on television. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as an optimistic football coach. Severance, directed by Ben Stiller, is a sci-fi thriller exploring work-life balance. For All Mankind reimagines the space race with compelling alternate history. The Morning Show, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, delves into TV news dynamics and the #MeToo movement. Slow Horses, a dark comedy, stars Gary Oldman as a leader of failed spies. Servant by M. Night Shyamalan offers suspenseful horror-mystery. Silo, based on Hugh Howey's novels, explores a dystopian future in an underground silo. These shows highlight Apple TV+'s diverse and high-quality offerings​

Be sure to mark your calendars for July 12 and get ready to join Ben on his epic journey of self-discovery and superpowers in Me, exclusively on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on this exciting new series and other must-watch shows.