Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.

The merits of comic relief and comedy genre are a lot, with sufficient physical and health benefits. But even on the business side of it, comedy films and TV shows statistically do better especially on streaming services such as Netflix. The primary reason behind this lies in the setup of comedy films: it has a broad target audience and often cuts across their target audience into other groups. But more importantly: comedy films relieve and distract their audience for a short period of time and have the ability to turn around a bad day.

A fine example of a comedy film is Netflix's latest comedy film, Me Time which is written and directed by John Hamburg. Hamburg has experience in both cinema and television. In the past, he has directed episodes of television programs like New Girl and The Grinder and also holds several other comedy works in his arsenal such as Safe Men, I Love You, Man, Why Him?, and Along Came Polly.

Me Time is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 26, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Continue reading below for more details on the cast and characters of the upcoming new comedy release.

Kevin Hart as Sonny

Kevin Hart plays the main protagonist of the film: Sonny. Sonny is a stay-at-home dad to his two kids while his wife works as an architect. His life predominantly revolves around his family, kids, their schedules, and house maintenance. While his friends seemingly have their own lives and careers, as implied in the trailer, and berate Sonny for having no life outside of his kids, he is fairly satisfied with his responsibilities and does not mind being a househusband and father.

When an opportunity arises for him to take a break, essentially his “Me Time”, he is encouraged both by his friend and his wife to take time off from himself. As he realizes he doesn’t do well with his former, bachelor life, he is pushed by his wife again to take up his old friend - Huck’s offer and attend his party. That breakthrough leads to some unexpected and wild adventures, in the barren Californian desert, including dealing with an enraged tiger. More importantly, due to the domino effect and some wild encouragement, he is pushed to step way out of his comfort zone and his normal life.

Kevin Hart is an African-American actor and comedian who started off his career as a stand-up comedian. As an actor, he has starred in multiple Hollywood ventures, both in feature films and TV shows, such as Ride Along, the Jumanji sequels, Think Like a Man, and Central Intelligence among others. He has also lent his voice to animated films such as DC League of Super-Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. In Me Time, Hart is involved in the movie both as the lead actor and a producer. Kevin Hart has also transitioned to more serious roles as well leading last year's drama Fatherhood and starring in the Netflix limited series True Story.

Mark Wahlberg as Huck

Mark Wahlberg holds the spot for the second lead of the film as Sonny’s old friend, Huck. As portrayed in the trailer, Huck comes off as a carefree, party person with a bunch of young friends. He acts as a foil to Hart’s Sonny down to the lack of responsibilities and a free, careless outlook on life. While the first half of the trailer sets Huck up as someone who is just in it for the short haul without any grounded characteristics, the second half shows Huck’s affection for Sonny during the unexpected wild adventures they end up having together. Moreover, he adds a new dimension to Sonny’s character and life.

While Wahlberg may be most known for his more action-oriented roles he is also no stranger to the comedy genre and has seen incredible success with hit films like Ted, Daddy's Home, Spenser Confidential, Instant Family, and The Other Guys. Some of his other notable films include Broken City, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Gambler, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, Lone Survivor, Boogie Nights, and the 2022 action-adventure film Uncharted. In 2007, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Staff Sergeant Dignam in the Martin Scorsese film The Departed.

Regina Hall as Maya

Regina Hall plays the wife of Kevin Hart’s Sonny. She is a hard-working architect and the breadwinner of the family. With the supportive arrangement the couple share, Maya is able to completely focus on her career as Sonny deals with everything related to the kids, so much so that the kids are also far more comfortable with their dad doing everything for them instead of just going along with their mom. Even Sonny himself is fairly uncomfortable with the idea of Maya going alone with the kids and fretting about how she will be able to manage. Regardless, she is an encouraging wife and pushes Sonny to go and have a weekend to himself without paying attention to the family’s responsibilities. Even when he is unsure about going to Huck’s party and doing things on his own, she is constantly supportive of him and pushes him for his independent, “me time”.

Much like Hart, Regina Hall’s expertise lies in the comedy genre as the role which rose her to fame was Brenda Meeks in the comedy horror in the Scary Movie film series. Me Time isn't the first time Hall and Hart have worked together, they previously worked together in the spoof films Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, and Superhero Movie. The pair also both appeared in the 2010 remake of Death at a Funeral, and have starred together in the romantic comedies Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, and About Last Night. Some of Hall's other major work includes The Best Man Holiday, Girls Trip, Support the Girls, The Hate U Give, and Master.

Other cast members include Jimmy O.Yang (Love Hard) as Stan, Luis Gerardo Mendez (Half Brothers) as Armando, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Kabir, and Carlo Rota (Trigger Point) as Alberto.