Netflix has announced the release date of the upcoming comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart called Me Time. The upcoming film will arrive on the streaming service starting on August 26, and it follows Hart, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away.

Hart winds up meeting and reconnecting with his former best friend, played by Wahlberg, a meeting that sees the two of them going out for a crazy weekend that could completely change their lives. This will be the second time that Hart and writer-director John Hamburg will collaborate on a project together, with Hamburg serving as both the writer and director on the 2018 film Night School, also starring Hart.

When it comes to Hart and Wahlberg, however, it's a completely different story, as the pair of recognizable and popular actors have never been in a film together. That being said, both of them are no strangers to comedies, with Wahlberg starring in both Seth McFarlane's Ted series and the 2010 film The Other Guys opposite Will Ferrell. Hart, on the other hand, has also previously shown his chops for comedy on stage as well as on camera, with films like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. All of these films prove that both actors now to play off of their fellow stars to make strong comedic outings, so it will be exciting to see how these play off of one another in the upcoming film.

In addition to Wahlberg and Hart, the cast of Me Time also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, and Luis Gerardo Méndez. Hart will also serve as a producer on Me Time under his HartBeat Productions banner along with Bryan Smiley. Hamburg will also produce the project via his Particular Pictures company. Executive producers include Lauren Hennessey, Mark Moran, Patricia Braga, and Joe Gatta. Both Hart and Wahlberg are also delving into the realm of video game movies as Wahlberg starred in the recent film adaptation of Uncharted alongside Tom Holland while Hart is set to star in the upcoming Borderlands movie.

Me Time will premiere on Netflix on August 26. You can read the official logline of the film down below.

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

