Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.

This time, Hart portrays a stay-at-home dad who has lost his luster. His responsibilities as an adult are weighing on him, and he seems like someone in desperate need of a guys' night out. Luckily for Hart, that’s where his former best friend played by Mark Wahlberg comes in. Wahlberg is a hardcore party boy with a reckless streak. Together, Wahlberg and Hart’s characters embark on a raucous tour of debauchery as Hart remembers how to let loose and have fun.

Watch the Me Time Trailer

The official trailer for Me time hit the web on July 26, 2022, giving us our first good look at the buddy comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. The trailer begins showing off the mundane life of stay-at-home dad Sonny (Kevin Hart), who is finally given some 'me time' when his wife Maya (Regina Hall) decides to take some time off her busy job and take the kids on vacation. Sonny ultimately reconnects with his childhood best friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg), now a hard-partying influencer celebrating his 44th birthday. The rest of the trailer set to the classic Tag Team song "Whoomp There It Is" gives us a look at just all the chaos Sonny and Huck get themselves into over the course of a weekend.

When Is Me Time Coming Out?

Me Time is set to premiere on Friday, August 26 on Netflix. For those interested in watching the film when it debuts, make sure to have a subscription to the streaming service.

Who Is in the Cast of Me Time?

Kevin Hart stars in the film as Sonny. Sonny is a stay-at-home dad in need of a night out. Hart is a veteran of the comedy genre with a slew of roles under his belt. Some notable appearances include starring roles in the Ride Along franchise, the reboot of the Jumanji franchise, 2018’s Night School, and most recently The Man From Toronto. He is also known for his voice acting work with credits in The Secret Life of Pets franchise, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, and most recently DC League of Super-Pets. Outside of acting, Hart is known for his stand-up comedy work. After the release of his special Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man, he has steadily released comedy specials, most recently the 2020 special Kevin Hart: Zero F**’s Given.

Hart isn’t the only big name attached to the film, far from it. Joining him is Mark Wahlberg as Hart’s former best friend. Wahlberg is known for his versatility as an actor. He has received multiple accolades, including a BAFTA Award, and nominations for two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, nine Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. He is best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese's Best Picture-winning crime drama The Departed, the 2010 sports drama The Fighter, and his starring role in the Transformers franchise. Wahlberg is also known for his successful comedy roles including The Other Guys, the Ted franchise, and the Daddy's Home franchise. Both actors are known for their ability to work in comedic duo pairings, and it should be fun to watch their chemistry as they play off of each other.

Regina Hall is another big name on the cast list who is billed in a starring role, playing Sonny's wife. Hall and Hart have worked on a number of projects together including the Think Like a Man franchise, About Last Night, and Real Husbands of Hollywood, so their comedic dynamic should be on point. Hall herself is a lauded comedic actress, with leading roles in the Scary Movie franchise, and more recently the comedy film Girls Trip and the dark comedy series Black Monday.

Joining this trio of household names is Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), Carlo Rota (A Perfect Plan), and Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy).

What is the Background Behind Me Time?

Me Time is directed and written by John Hamburg. He is known for both his television and film writing. He has directed episodes of comedies New Girl and The Grinder. His film work includes Along Came Polly and I Love You, Man, as well as the scripts for the Meet the Parents Franchise. Kevin Hart produces the project under his Hartbeat Productions banner. John Hamburg and Bryan Smiley also serve as producers on the project. Production started in August 2021 and ended the following October. This will be the second time that Hart and Hamburg will collaborate on a project together after 2018’s Night School, which Hamburg co-wrote.

What Is the Plot of Me Time?

Image via Netflix

