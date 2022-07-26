Parenting can be hard, so a break every now and then can be a welcome thing. In Me Time, an upcoming comedy from Netflix, Kevin Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who could use some time alone. Ahead of the premiere this August, Netflix has released the trailer. It teases that "your best friend brings out your best self."

The trailer kicks off with Sonny (Hart) explaining he and his wife Maya (Regina Hall) have a system to take care of their kids. When Sonny's friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg) invites him out, Sonny declines, prompting Maya to offer to take the kids off his hands. When they're gone, Sonny enjoys his time in a way any reasonable dad would – partaking in relaxing and low stakes activities. Soon, he goes to spend time with Huck, and what ensues is anything but relaxing.

As the trailer continues, viewers get a glimpse at the contrast that now exists between the two friends as Huck shows Sonny his definition of a good time. They head to a makeshift Burning Man, encounter incredibly protective wildcats, jump off cliffs, and so much more. Viewers also see that, despite some warranted reservations, Sonny's shenanigans with Huck have had a noticeable and positive effect on him, which one of Sonny's tamer friends points out.

Image via Netflix

Me Time follows Hart's character Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who gets time alone from his family for the first time in years. While his wife and kids are away for spring break, Sonny reconnects with his former best friend, Huck. During their time together, Sonny and Huck embark in a series of wild (and a little dangerous) adventures that threaten to upend Sonny's life.

Based on the trailer, Me Time offers a movie chock-full of wild times and laughs to accompany them. It suggests a movie that doesn't take itself too seriously and hopes viewers enjoy themselves – from the safety and comfort of their homes – as they follow along with Sonny and Huck. The movie also boasts all-star cast members who are familiar with the genre, putting their best comedy foot forward.

Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez star alongside Hart, Wahlberg, and Hall. Hart serves as a producer alongside Bryan Smiley and John Hamburg, who also wrote and directed the movie. Mark Moran, Joe Gatta, Lauren Hennessey, and Patricia Braga serve as executive producers.

Me Time premieres on Netflix on August 26. Check out the trailer below: