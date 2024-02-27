The Big Picture Avatar: The Last Airbender dominates Netflix, becoming most successful original title of the week with 21.2 million views in 4 days.

Mea Culpa scored 16 million views, telling the story of a lawyer's complicated relationship and new spark.

Anticipation builds for Despicable Me 4 as Despicable Me 3 also gained popularity on Netflix.

Netflix had new movies and television series dominating this week's Top 10 list, with the debut of the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender taking the lead when it comes to the television side of the streaming platform. With more than 21.2 million views during its first four days as a part of Netflix's catalog, the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic easily became the most successful original title of the week for the studio. The debut of Avatar: The Last Airbender managed to create a bigger impact than the numbers obtained by One Piece when the title premiered on Netflix last year, proving that audiences can't get enough of Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his journey.

When it comes to the English Film List, Mea Culpa found itself in high demand by scoring 16 million views, with the thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry striking a solid debut since it premiered on the platform back on February 23. The story follows Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland), a lawyer who has to struggle with a complicated relationship with her husband while trying to stand out in her line of work. However, when she meets Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), she'll realize that the spark she was missing in her life could be standing right in front of her. Mea Culpa also features performances from Nick Sagar and Shannon Thornton.

While Mea Culpa walked away as the biggest title of the week, the English Films List also featured projects such as Players, Einstein and the Bomb and Despicable Me 3. Audiences seem to be getting ready for the debut of this summer's Despicable Me 4, the sequel that will see Gru (Steve Carell) facing the challenges of raising a baby while also dealing with new villains. Players tells the story of Mack (Gina Rodriguez), a sports journalist who needs the help of her friends after she realizes she's ready to start a relationship. The comedy revolves around the lead and her friends convincing Nick (Tom Ellis) that she's the perfect match for him.

The Avatar Is the Talk of the Town

Close

The highly anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender took the world by storm with its release, beating out titles such as One Day, the sixth season of Love is Blind and Can I Tell You a Secret?. Other shows included in the list were Griselda, Warrior and Resident Alien. Considering how the original animated series lasted for three seasons, there's plenty of material to choose from if the streaming network decides to renew the series. Time will tell if Aang, Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) will return. But in the meantime, the Avatar is this week's hero over at Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available for streaming on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) 6 10 A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

