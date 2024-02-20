Another Tyler Perry film will arrive on Netflix soon, and it is one of the eight projects that are part of the writer-director multi-year deal with the streaming service. The film is entitled Mea Culpa, and it has Kelly Rowland as a criminal defense attorney who becomes a little too close to her client, an attractive artist who is being accused of killing his girlfriend.

Based on the success of other Netflix erotic thrillers, such as Fake Profile and Dark Desire, the forthcoming Rowland-led project is expected to be a hit on the platform. Before the film comes out, here is a detailed cast and character guide to introduce you to the main ensemble in Mea Culpa.

Kelly Rowland as Mea Harper

Mea is a force in the law firm that she works for and is extremely set on keeping it professional with her clients. Yet, everything changes when she decides to handle Zyair's case. Despite feeling like she is the best person to represent him at trial, Mea struggles to maintain her composure near him. After all, he is charming and clearly interested in her. Will breaking boundaries put into question her ability to take on the case?

Kelly Rowland plays the protagonist in this thriller, and she is popularly known for being a member of Destiny's Child (the girl group that launched her and Beyoncé's music career). After they split in 2006, Rowland pursued a solo career with a few hosting and acting credits along the way. Before Mea Culpa, she starred in Think Like a Man and The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Here is what Rowland had to say in an interview with People Magazine about her partnership with Tyler Perry in this film:

“And so I literally ran to it. I figured everything out. Tyler [Perry] was so amazing and instrumental in this whole process and Trevante [Rhodes] was just a pleasure to work with. I was very blessed.”

Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy

Image via Netflix

Zyair Malloy is a seductive artist who is being accused of killing his girlfriend. Even though all the clues point to him being guilty, he ensures his innocence to his lawyer, Mea. As the two of them spend a lot of time together because of the case, Zyair starts to flirt with her and slowly convinces her to give into his charm.

Trevantes Rhodes plays the womanizer artist in the film, and he has worked with Perry before in a show called If Loving You is Wrong. His previous acting credits include Moonlight, The United States VS. Billie Holiday, and The Predator. Here is what Rhodes revealed about his character in an interview with Good Day Atlanta:

"When Tyler called me for it, it was maybe a week or two beforehand. I think he understood my energy just as a man and I kind of knew I just needed to be myself in a lot of ways, and he just alluded to that being what we needed to do; so that's what we did."

Nick Sagar as Ray

Image via Freeform

Ray is an Assistant District Attorney and the prosecutor assigned to Zyair's case. He secretly hopes that proving that Zyair is guilty will benefit his mayoral campaign. Yet, while trying to make this happen, he gets entangled in his own web of lies.

Nick Sagar plays Ray, and he is mostly known for his TV roles in Queen of the South and The Haves and the Have Nots. He also shares the screen in Mea Culpa with his real-life brother, Sean Sagar.

Sean Sagar as Kal

Image via Netflix

Kal is Ray's brother, and he is having a hard time being unemployed. To keep appearances, he decides not to tell his family about his struggles to find a job.

Sean Sagar plays Kal in this Netflix erotic thriller, and he stars in Sistas (a Tyler Perry series). The actor was also a part of Fate: The Winx Saga ensemble (a Netflix original that was canceled last year) and NCIS: Sydney.

RonReacco Lee as Jimmy

Image via Netflix

Jimmy is the private investigator that Mea hires to help her decipher whether Zyair is guilty or not. As he tries to look into the loose ends of the case, he uncovers a shocking secret about the artist that Mea is defending and hooking up with.

RonReacco Lee plays Jimmy in Mea Culpa and you probably know him for his sitcom role in Sisters, Sisters. He also starred in the Netflix rom-com Nappily Ever After alongside Sanaa Lathan.

Shannon Thornton as Charlise

Image via Netflix

Charlise is Ray's wife, and despite the trial pitting Mea and her husband against each other, she has a close friendship with the defense attorney.

Shannon Thorton is Charlise in the Netflix film. The actress played several recurring roles in TV shows like Rise and Dynasty. Yet, she is most recognized for playing Keyshawn on the Starz series P-Valley, which granted her a Gracie Allen and Women's Image Network awards.

Kerry O'Malley as Azalia

Image via Netflix

Azalia is Ray and Kal's mother, and Netflix describes her as the typical boys' mom who thinks she knows what is best for her two sons all the time. Her overprotective nature becomes problematic on multiple occasions throughout the film.

Kerry O'Malley plays Azalia in Mea Culpa, and the actress launched her career on the Broadway stage in 2002 in the musical Into the Woods. Throughout the years, she has guest starred in a handful of procedurals, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and 9-1-1 Lone Star. She most recently played a supporting part in David Fincher's latest thriller, The Killer.

Mea Culpa will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, February 23.

