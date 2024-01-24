The Big Picture Tyler Perry and Netflix are continuing their successful partnership with the release of their upcoming crime thriller Mea Culpa.

Mea Culpa stars Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland, and follows a criminal defense attorney taking on a murder case against an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. The attorney and client become intimately involved, and doubts begin to surface about the client's innocence.

This project marks the first collaboration between Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland, and it is written, directed, and produced by Perry. The film is described as a "crazy sexy thriller" that explores desire and danger. The film premieres on February 23.

Netflix and Emmy-winning creative Tyler Perry will be renewing their working relationship as part of the multihyphenate's overall deal with the streamer. The trailer for their next project, the crime thriller Mea Culpa which will premiere on February 23 has been released. Some of Perry’s recent work includes directing Netflix’s The Jazzman’s Blues, and starring in films including Don’t Look Up and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Starring Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes and singer-actress Kelly Rowland, Mea Culpa follows a criminal defense attorney who is looking to clear the final hurdle on her way to a career-defining moment of making partner. The final challenge for Mea Harper - taking on the murder case against Zyair Malloy, an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. Events soon take a dangerous turn when the attorney and client get intimately involved, while evidence begins to surface that perhaps, her seductive client might not be innocent after all.

Alongside Rowland and Rhodes, Mea Culpa also stars Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton. Despite notching credits on screen, including working on projects like Think Like A Man, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and more recently, starring in Paramount+'s Fantasy Football among others. Mea Culpa will mark the first collaboration between the four-time Grammy winner and Perry, who is perhaps best known for his Madea series. The upcoming thriller is written, directed and produced by Perry with Rowland, also producing alongside Perry, Angi Bones, and Will Areu. With projects like Acrimony that mirror some of humanity's darkest side, Perry wrote about Mea Culpa, when the project was officially confirmed, “Get ready for a crazy sexy thriller!!” To further emphasize the film's unpredictable nature, a portion of an extended synopsis reads, "Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.”

'Mea Culpa' Is the Latest in Tyler Perry & Netflix's Partnership

Close

As previously noted, Perry and Netflix have a history of what has proven to be a very successful partnership. Mea Culpa will mark his fifth film with the streamer after coming on board the World War II drama Six Triple Eight last year. The film will tell the true story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion in World War II. Kerry Washington leads the cast with Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, and Dean Norris also set to star. Prior to these projects, Perry helmed A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman’s Blues at the streamer before the iconic return of Madea in 2022's A Madea Homecoming. Perry's partnership with Netflix is the creative's second such arrangement, after agreeing a pact with Amazon Studios to write, direct and produce four films for Prime Video.

Mea Culpa arrives on Netlix on February 23, 2024. Watch the trailer below: