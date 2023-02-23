Emmy-winning creative Tyler Perry has set his next project under his massive overall deal at Netflix. The multihyphenate will direct, write, and produce the crime drama Mea Culpa which will officially mark his fifth film with the streamer after signing on for the World War II drama Six Triple Eight late last year. Perry will also have an exciting lead headlining his latest film with Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland set to star.

Mea Culpa will follow a criminal defense attorney as she looks to land that major defining case that will finally make her a partner. She's tasked with defending a shady artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend, making for a complicated final case to secure her future. Rowland will play the attorney as part of a cast that also features Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes alongside Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee. Rowland will also pull double duty with the film, producing alongside Perry, Angi Bones, and Will Areu.

The film will mark Rowland and Perry's first collaboration, though Rowland's done her fair share on-screen. The four-time Grammy winner has enjoyed a solid transition from singing to acting, appearing in Think Like A Man, Bad Hair, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and Freddy vs. Jason among other films. Most recently, she joined Queen Latifah in Season 3 of The Equalizer and starred in Paramount+'s Fantasy Football. Mea Culpa won't be her first production role either as she produced the Merry Liddle Christmas films as well as Chasing Destiny.

Perry and Netflix Continue Their Relationship with Mea Culpa

Perry and Netflix have forged a very successful relationship with Netflix thanks to his massive overall deal with the company. Before Mea Culpa and Six Triple Eight, he helmed A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman’s Blues at the streamer as well as the grand return of his iconic Madea character with A Madea Homecoming last year. In general, Perry has had a steady presence across both television and film for years now, between the 12 Madea films among other big screen projects, numerous television stints with the recent All the Queen's Men, Ruthless, and Ruthless, and powerful acting appearances including his guest spot in Gone Girl. Perry's long history of contributing to TV and championing inclusion on set, he was even awarded the Governor's Award at the 2020 Emmys.

There's no word on when production will begin on Mea Culpa. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the project and check out a previous interview with Perry for A Madea Homecoming, Sister Act 3, and A Jazzman's Blues below.