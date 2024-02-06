The Big Picture Pre-order the 4K UHD release of Mean Girls to celebrate its 20-year anniversary with a special Burn Book slipcase and ruby-red lipstick prints.

Mean Girls was an instant icon, starring Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron in a story about high school hierarchy and revenge.

The Mean Girls legacy continues with a successful stage musical and cinematic adaptation, still playing in theaters.

Get in loser, we’re preordering the 4K UHD release of Mean Girls to celebrate the original film’s 20-year anniversary. Mourn your youth if you must, for you have plenty of time before the title arrives on a single disc in some fancy new packaging on April 30. The design in question features what other than a Burn Book slipcase that fits snuggly over the Blu-ray plastic case with the image that’s now synonymous with the film. On the back of the pink-themed slipcase are some ruby-red lipstick prints, solidifying the secrecy of the film’s clique of Plastics. As of right now, no special features have been revealed, but with more than two months until the official drop, there’s still time for Paramount to toss in some extras for the cult-classic’s dedicated fan base.

The movie that would launch both a stage musical and a cinematic adaptation of said Broadway production, Mean Girls was an instant icon when it first entered theaters in 2004. The title stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a teenager who, after spending her life growing up in small villages in the middle of Africa, is thrown into the sheer madness of American high school. While navigating her way through the halls of her new prison, she also discovers that the hierarchy isn’t just for the animal kingdom when she meets Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her group of popular friends known as the Plastics. With a plan in mind and some new friends with the same taste for revenge, Cady plans to bring Regina and the rest of her clique down.

Based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, the theatrical adaptation was penned by Tina Fey who also appeared in the ensemble cast. Directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday), the movie featured a stellar cast stacked with up-and-coming names of the time mixed with already established actors including Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), Lizzy Caplan (Party Down), Jonathan Bennett (The Holiday Sitter), Daniel Franzese (Looking: The Movie), Neil Flynn (Scrubs), Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), and more.

The Legacy Of ‘Mean Girls’

Mean Girls was filled with quotable one-liners and memorable scenes, quickly cementing itself alongside all the great comedy classics. After a long road to The Great White Way, Fey teamed up with lyricist Nell Benjamin and composer Jeff Richmond to bring Mean Girls to the stages of Broadway in 2017. An immediate hit and favorite at the Tony Awards, one could say that the production was hit by a bus when it was pulled from its spot at the August Wilson Theatre following the devastating toll of the COVID-19 shutdown. But, this wouldn’t be the final time that the songs of Mean Girls would ring out as last month marked the premiere of the release of the musical’s cinematic adaptation. Still playing in theaters, the film is holding its own at the box office.

The 4K UHD copy is set for an April 30, release date.

