Two new wide releases are providing a much-needed bump at the domestic box office this week, in the otherwise limbo-like month of January. Opening at the number one spot is the third major musical in about as many weeks, Paramount’s Mean Girls, an adaptation of the hit Broadway show, which in turn was based on the cult 2004 teen comedy. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls comes on the back of two Warner Bros. musicals, the smash hit Wonka and the underperformer The Color Purple.

Mean Girls is poised to gross around $30 million across the traditional three-day weekend, and around $33 million across the extended four-day MLK weekend, after generating $11.6 million on opening day. This includes the $3.2 million that it made in Thursday previews. Reviews for Mean Girls have been mixed, with the movie sitting at a 70% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which could possibly be a result of the studio’s decision to downplay its musical aspects.

Overperforming at number two is director David Ayer’s action-thriller The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham. The movie has been appreciated for its goofy escapism, and earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences at a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Beekeeper grossed around $7 million on Friday, and is expected to generate approximately $17 million across the three-day frame, and $20 million across the extended holiday weekend. Statham is coming off two bombs, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Expend4bles, and a hit, The Meg 2: The Trench.

'Anyone But You' and 'Wonka' Competed for the Third Spot

After dominating the domestic box office for the better part of a month, Wonka slipped to the third spot. The hit musical franchise-starter directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role grossed around $2 million on its fifth Friday, and should be able to hit double-digits across the extended holiday weekend. Wonka is looking at a running domestic total of over $175 million by Monday, with a $200 million lifetime haul being totally on the cards.

The fourth and fifth spots went to Sony’s word-of-mouth hit Anyone But You and Universal’s horror title Night Swim. Anyone But You has been out-performing Wonka over the last week and consistently topping the domestic charts. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie grossed around $2 million on its fourth Friday, and is looking at a running domestic total of just under $60 million by Monday. Night Swim will most likely surrender the fifth spot to fellow Universal title Migration over the weekend. The animated film is expected to gross around $6 million across the extended weekend, taking its running total to $85 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.