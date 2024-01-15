Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the 2024 Mean Girls adaptation.

The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan, who starred as Cady in the original Mean Girls makes a cameo in the 2024 musical adaptation.

Angourie Rice takes on the role of Cady Heron, continuing the legacy established by Lohan.

Renee Rapp returns as Regina George, reprising her role from the Broadway musical, joined by a supporting cast that includes Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Jenna Fischer.

Mean Girls is about to bring back the story everyone knows and loves, but with a musical twist, as it's actually an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway hit written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. But in an unexpected turn of events, the original Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan, makes an appearance in the new movie. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the directors of this year's Mean Girls, talked about how that cameo became a reality:

Finding the right spot is a testament to Tina. I really love the placing of where the queen emerges because you've experienced enough of the movie that it's not going to derail your experience too early on, but it's just far enough in where you're not expecting it.

When Mean Girls hit the big screen twenty years ago, Lohan's version of Cady arrived at North Shore High School, where she met Regina George (Rachel McAdams), with their rivalry escalating from petty drama over a boy (Jonathan Bennett), to something far more personal and toxic. While Lohan wasn't sure about staring directly at the camera for her brief appearance as a Mathlete judge in the new film, the filmmakers convinced her going meta was the right move. After all, there's no way fans of the original weren't going to be in on the joke:

I was like, “Trust us. Directly at the camera.” And she did! She trusted us. We're like, “We're weird. We like to break the fourth wall a lot.”

Angourie Rice, known for her role in the Spider-Man movies and Mare of Easttown, will star as the new version of Cady, continuing the legacy established by Lohan twenty years ago. As she tries to adapt to a new life away from her home, Heron will run into the unstoppable force of Regina George (Renée Rapp), while trying to make Aaron (Christopher Briney) fall in love with her.

The Supporting Cast of 'Mean Girls'

Reneé Rapp stars as Regina George in 2024's Mean Girls, coming back to the role she mastered on Broadway until the show closed down due to the start of the pandemic. After that, Rapp was cast as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls, keeping her busy until it was time for her to return to North Shore, but on the big screen this time. Rice and Rapp will be joined by a supporting cast that includes Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Jenna Fischer, as the status quo of the school changes with Cady's arrival.

Mean Girls premieres in theaters in the United States on January 12.

