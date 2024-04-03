The Big Picture Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mean Girls with a special 4K release in a hot pink case and limited edition sleeve.

Get ready for a deadly double feature, everyone, as the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls, and the 2024 musical version get a home release in celebration of the original movie’s 20th anniversary. The fan-favorite feature coming from the mischievous mind of Tina Fey perfectly encapsulates the high school experience. Keeping in line with the movie’s aesthetics, the 4K Ultra HD release comes in a collectible hot pink case with a limited-edition sleeve featuring the infamous Burn Book.

The 2004 classic starring Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler follows Cady Heron (Lohan), who navigates high school under the wings of popular girls called The Plastics. The chaos ensues as she realizes how her new friends earned their reputations. The movie was a pop-culture phenomenon that further spawned a franchise including hit Broadway musical, and a new twist on the tale in 2024.

‘Mean Girls’ Comes with a Lot of Bonus Content

The 4K and Blu-Ray release will come with a new featurette titled, ‘Mean Girls: Class of ’04’ wherein Fey and the cast from the new movie look back at the original film and discuss why it became a cult classic. Further, the bonus content includes commentary by director Mark Waters, screenwriter and actress Fey, and producer Lorne Michaels along with the blooper reel, and deleted scenes with commentary by Waters and Fey. The original theatrical trailer has also been added to the bonus content.

The 2024 Mean Girls 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray includes a sing-along version featuring lyrics to select songs from the film. The more than 30 minutes of bonus content includes featurettes like ‘A New Age of Mean Girl’ where Fey and the new cast, including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney discuss a new take on the original story and how the drama at North Shore high would unfold in the age of social media. The home release also contains a behind-the-scenes look with the directors, the choreographer, and the cast elaborating on what it takes to bring the big musical numbers to life along with a gag reel, extended scenes and more. For fans of Rapp, there’s a music video of the star with Megan Thee Stallion as well as a sing-along with select songs from the film. There can’t be a better collectible for the fans of the franchise.

The Mean Girls 4K UHD and Blu-Ray arrives on April 30. Both movies are streaming now on Paramount+.

