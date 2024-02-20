The Big Picture An exclusive Mean Girls featurette explores Reneé Rapp's portrayal of Regina George in the new musical.

The musical adaptation features modern elements like smartphones and social media.

Mean Girls is now available on VOD.

Mean Girls, the film adaptation of the successful Broadway musical based on the romantic comedy directed by Mark Waters, is coming to VOD today. To celebrate the release, Collider can exclusively debut a new behind-the-scenes video from the special features of the Digital release. The cast behind the musical directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. dives deep into the mind of the iconic Regina George. The charm, romance, and drama of the original Mean Girls are back, but this time, with songs written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin accompanying the campy narrative about a girl trying to find her place in high school.

The new featurette from Mean Girls features Reneé Rapp talking about stepping into the shoes of Regina George for the movie. The Sex Lives of College Girls star had previously portrayed the character on Broadway, but coming back to play the character on the big screen allowed her to find new challenges within Regina. Rapp also had plenty of praise for Angourie Rice, her co-star in charge of playing Cady Heron. Rice was previously seen in the recent MCU Spider-Man movies, as well as in Mare of Easttown.

Just like the original movie did, Mean Girls follows Cady as she's forced to move from Africa after spending her young life being homeschooled. When she first arrives at North Shore High School, she believes she's found a friend in cool girl Regina George, and outcasts Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey). When Cady falls in love with Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), tensions begin to escalate between Regina and Cady, setting the stage for their heated rivalry.

A Modern Version of 'Mean Girls' Comes to Life

While there are many similarities between the original version of Mean Girls and this year's film, there are also plenty of traits that set them apart. For example, the musical adaptation is set in modern times, with characters such as Karen (Avatinka) and Gretchen (Bebe Wood) using smartphones and social media throughout the story. By comparison, the romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan had to move the plot along with landlines and the rumor mill of 2004. Nevertheless, Regina's incomparable attitude is present in both films, as she tries to make Cady's life a living hell.

You can check out the new featurette from Mean Girls above. The musical is now available to watch on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 30.