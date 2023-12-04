The Big Picture North Shore High School students prepare for drama, betrayal, and the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" in Mean Girls' musical adaptation.

Cady's love for Regina's ex-boyfriend leads to a showdown that threatens Regina's reign of terror.

Tina Fey writes screenplay for the musical, while Jenna Fischer and Jon Hamm join the supporting cast as Cady's mom and a peculiar teacher.

The students of North Shore High School are ready to tear the place apart in new posters from Mean Girls, next year's musical that adapts the cult classic released two decades ago. Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp lead the new version of the story, as a selfish ruler has to be taken down by those she has treated poorly. After Barbie made the entire world wear pink this summer, Regina George (Rapp) will order everyone to do as she says next year, in a musical filled with drama, betrayal and the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" sequence.

Problems for Cady Heron (Rice) began even before she crossed paths with Regina (Rapp), when her family informed her that she would be moving to Illinois after being homeschooled for years. During her first year at North Shore, she'll immediately get herself in trouble by falling in love with Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), Regina's ex-boyfriend. When the confrontation between the two girls becomes inevitable, everyone has to pick a side, as Regina George's reign of terror looks threatened by the mysterious newcomer. A legendary rivalry is revived as a musical, in what promises to bring the chaos, style and fun of the original film under a new perspective.

Tina Fey was in charge of writing the screenplay for the musical adaptation, after doing so for the original movie almost twenty years ago. But unlike the previous version of Mean Girls, which was directed by Mark Waters, next year's musical was directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, and what turned out to be the biggest project of their career so far. Cady will need all the help she can get ot face Regina, including the support of her friends, Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey).

The Adults of Mean Girls

Close

To add context to the fierce rivalry between Cady and Regina, Paramount has assembled a remarkable supporting cast to portray the adults around the situation. Jenna Fischer, popular for portraying Pam Beesly in The Office, will play Cady's mom in the movie. On the other hand, Mad Men star Jon Hamm will step into the role of Coach Carr, one of North Shore's most peculiar teachers. In a matter of weeks, the Burn Book will be brought back to ignite controversy in the halls of North Shore high school, as a new version of a cult classic returns with the amount of drama it's been known for over the course of twenty years.