The Big Picture Mean Girls, the upcoming musical adaptation, sets itself apart from the cult classic by adding a fun and exciting new twist.

Cady Heron must navigate the toxic social hierarchy at North Shore High School and find a way to stand up to the popular Regina George.

The movie is directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, and will star Angourice Rice and Renée Rapp.

A few weeks before one of the biggest musicals of 2024 hits the big screen, Paramount Pictures has released new character posters from Mean Girls. While the production sounds like a story audiences might already know, this version will be a musical, setting itself apart from the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan. The students of North Shore High School will come back in a way they haven't been depicted on the screen before, as the fan-favorite story adapts itself to modern times. The fact that it will now be a musical is just a bonus addition to the fun.

In the upcoming adaptation of Mean Girls, Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) will have to leave her life behind when she's asked to move because of her father's job. By the time she gets to North Shore, she'll realize that the school is run by Regina George (Renée Rapp), a popular girl who thinks she can get anything she wants just because she says so. Even if George seems intimidating at first, Cady will have to find a way to make her pay for treating everyone in the school in an awful manner. The musical comedy will give a new perspective to the story that was told almost twenty years ago.

The musical was directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, as their careers take a big step forward with the upcoming release of Mean Girls. Before they were involved in the comedy, the duo had only worked on short films and musical videos. Mean Girls will be giving the duo the opportunity to direct a major film for the first time.

Why Is 'Mean Girls' a Musical?

Image via Paramount Pictures

It might be surprising to hear that new version of Mean Girls will be a musical, but this isn't the first time the concept has been explored. The upcoming release is actually based on a 2018 Broadway production, where Erika Henningsen played Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman played Regina George, Barrett Wilbert Weed played Janis Sarkisian, and Ashley Park portrayed Gretchen Wieners before being cast in Emily in Paris. Interestingly, Rapp, who plays Regina in the movie, took over the role from Louderman in the Broadway production.

Due to the start of the pandemic, the play was forced to leave Broadway, but it can still be seen during its United States tour. Two decades after the original movie enchanted audiences with its "Jingle Bell Rock" dance sequence and its instantly recognizable quotes, the film adaptation written by Tina Fey is ready to bring back the Burn Book.

You can check out the new character posters from Mean Girls below, before the movie premieres in theaters on January 12:

