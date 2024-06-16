The Big Picture The 2024 version of Mean Girls is a modern adaptation with new scenes, focusing on Regina and Cady's evolving relationship dynamics.

The restored bathroom scene between Cady and Regina offers closure and forgiveness, highlighting their growth and maturity.

The absence of the epilogue in the 2024 version emphasizes the importance of the spring fling scene in showing Regina and Cady's resolution.

2004's Mean Girls is one of the most iconic teen comedy movies of all time. It was also so culturally important that it inspired its own Broadway show. 2024 saw that very version being adapted for the big screen, with a new take of Mean Girls that blended both the original and the stage show. As with most adaptations, this new version is far from a shot-for-shot remake, however, but it still offers some of the iconic lines from the original. Instead, the movie is modernized for a new audience, tackling themes surrounding social media and doing it all to Nell Benjamin and Jeff Richmond's soundtrack.

Although the basic structure of the movie doesn't offer much divergence from the 2004 movie, there is one scene at the spring fling dance that appears in the 2024 version but was cut from the original movie. This moment is important is showing Regina George's (Renee Rapp) character growth and how she is a different person to when the movie began. This moment humanizes Regina and gives more closure to her relationship with Cady (Angourie Rice). The two share the same chemistry as Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan did in the original deleted scene and since the 2024 movie ends at the spring fling, this reintroduced moment feels essential to the plot.

The Most Important Relationship in 'Mean Girls' Is Between Cady and Regina

Mean Girls is, at its core, a story about friendship. It tracks the ups and downs of these friendships and highlights the extreme danger of high school toxicity and how it damages these relationships. These female friendships and the external factors that impact them drive the narrative. Both Regina and Cady have romantic relationships with Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) but the focus isn't on either of their compatibility with him, the focus is how his presence creates tension between them. It highlights the competitive nature of female friendships in high school, which is best evidenced at the Halloween party. After offering to speak to Aaron on Cady's behalf, Regina kisses him and the pair end up getting back together. It is the biggest marker that Regina George's affection towards Cady is all synthetic. Before this moment, all of Regina's interaction may not have oozed kindness, but they never felt severely damaging.

After the kiss, Regina and Cady's friendship changes. It can be seen as the moment their character arcs hypothetically cross and they both take on each other's roles. At the start of the movie, the pair are polar opposites, with high school being so alien to Cady whilst Regina has it wrapped around her little finger. After Regina takes Cady under her wing, Cady begins to integrate herself and even though her relationship with the plastics is guided by Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), there is a notion that she feels a sense of belonging and comfort sitting with them. The moment of betrayal is expected by the audience, but it is a total shock for Cady. After this moment, the pair swap roles as Cady begins to climb the food chain after giving Regina protein bars that make her gain weight. These sly backhands are characteristic of Regina, so seeing Cady act in a similar way shows how she has molded into Regina and developed her traits. The whole movie centers around the two of them, from the way they interact to the way their relationship changes. This all climaxes with Regina being hit by a bus, their tension builds throughout, and the moment acts as the second marker for significant change, just like the Halloween party.

The Best Character Moment in 'Mean Girls' Was Cut in 2004

The most important interaction between Cady and Regina in the 2024 remake actually ended up as a deleted scene in the original movie. Cady has just won the state championship with the mathletes and enters the bathroom at the dance in her varsity jacket. Regina stands opposite her in a signature pink dress and floral decor over her neck brace, her new must-have accessory after being hit by a bus. Both characters feel a lot more vulnerable. There is a tinge of awkwardness between the pair, which dissipates after Regina shows that she has not lost her sharp wit; asking Cady if she knows what she would've been called if she was a boy. Cady replies "strong," which offers a suggestion that the movie is going to hit home a feminist message. Instead, Regina replies with "Reginald". It maintains the humorous, sarcastic tone threaded through the movie but still allows the underlying theme of forgiveness to prevail.

The restored scene occurs just before the movie's climax, moments before Cady is crowned spring fling queen and snaps her plastic crown to share among her classmates. In fact, it offers more weight to Cady's decision to do this, there is clarity in her mind which comes from the conversation with Regina in the previous scene. It is the first time Regina and Cady apologize to each other and accept that their actions were misguided. However, there is also an acceptance that they both did what they had to do in the environment they found themselves in. There are no grievances. Being able to finally finish this chapter, which helps Cady see the bigger picture, to realize the symbolic lack of importance of the spring fling crown and consequently, the lack of importance of power and influence.

2024's 'Mean Girls' Finds Closure Without An Epilogue

The epilogue from the 2004 version of Mean Girls, which signifies girl world being restored and shows how all the characters have moved on from the movie's events, is absent in the 2024 version. This raises the importance of the bathroom scene, as it is the driving force of closure. Instead of showing how Regina has softened and shows no animosity towards Cady through a simple wave, the movie chooses to unveil this new dynamic at the spring fling. This means the deleted bathroom scene acts as closure for Regina and Cady, and perhaps explains why it was cut from the 2004 original. However, the scene is so vital in showing how Cady and Regina's relationship has grown and matured. The scene shows the pair can finally co-exist without feeling the need to compete, Regina even admits that Aaron always liked Cady and she doesn't show any resentment.

The two even laugh together. It is a real moment of humanity, but it still holds the same comedic tone of the movie. Considering how core Regina and Cady's relationship is to the movie, this feels like an important scene for the resolution of the story. Since the 2024 movie decides to omit the epilogue and ends at the spring fling, the scene becomes an essential exchange between Regina and Cady. It gives both characters satisfying character arcs that inform the audience that there is peace between them after the credits roll.

Mean Girls is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

