The Big Picture Mean Girls director duo Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne have expressed interest in adapting Hamilton and Kendrick Lamar's album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" for the screen.

Their ambition to adapt notable titles is evident with their successful adaptation of Mean Girls.

Aside from musicals, Perez and Jayne have a new non-musical feature in the works, described as a genre-blending comedy about friendship and growing up.

This weekend, the totally fetch crew of Mean Girls is heading back to the big screen with the new musical feature adaptation. Written by 2004 Mean Girls alum Tina Fey and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the latest iteration of the story once more follows high schooler Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she adjusts to her new surroundings and falls in with the popular clique. Mean Girls may just be hitting audiences again, but Perez and Jayne already have ideas about what they want to pursue in the future.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Jayne and Perez revealed which musicals they'd like to tackle next, as well as teased what else they're working on. As far as musicals go, Perez said, "I would love to talk to Lin-Manuel Miranda and at least be able to chat with him about Hamilton." He added that he thinks Miranda would want to pursue it, but of course, nothing is official for now. Should the duo get to bring their hope to fruition, Hamilton is a solid IP to adapt for the screen considering its massive popularity since it first debuted in 2015, and Mean Girls already demonstrates Perez and Jayne's ambition to adapt notable titles. Additionally, Miranda has worked on multiple musical feature adaptions, including his own musical, In the Heights.

Along with Hamilton, Perez mentioned Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, which the duo want to adapt as a feature. The album was initially released in 2012. Based on Lamar's life, the album is meant to chronicle the rapper's life through his experiences growing up in Compton, California. It also features other artists such as Drake, Dr. Dre, MC Eiht, and Anna Wise. The album quickly garnered critical acclaim and earned several GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

What Else Are Samantha Jayne & Arturo Perez Jr. Working On?

Close

Beyond musicals, Jayne and Perez have another feature currently in the works, though it's still in the very, very early stages. Perez shared that they "just wrote a script that’s not a musical that’s just a hell of a good time," with Jayne echoing the sentiment. They didn't go too in-depth on what to expect, but they did give a little teaser about the general tone of the film. Perez described it as a genre-blending comedy and "an Odyssey" about growing up when you've already hit adulthood.

"It’s an Odyssey about friendship when life is telling you to grow up already. You know, like when you’re in your twenties, and the house that you’ve been living in is kind of splitting up? It’s about that time in your life, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s just about friendship. It’s a kind of movie that makes you want to call all your roommates, and be like, 'Yo, dude, I love you.' [Laughs]"

Mean Girls releases January 12 in theaters.

Mean Girls Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Samantha Jayne , Arturo Perez Jr. Cast Jenna Fischer John Hamm , Angourie Rice , Ashley Park Genres Musical , Comedy Writers Nell Benjamin , Tina Fey Studio(s) Paramount Players , Broadway Video , Little Stranger Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures prequel(s) Mean Girls (2004)

Find Tickets Now