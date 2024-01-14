The Big Picture The new musical adaptation of Mean Girls debuted at the top of the box office with a $31 million opening weekend, but received a mediocre B CinemaScore from audiences.

The Beekeeper, an action film starring Jason Statham, debuted in second place with a solid $19 million opening weekend and is receiving positive reviews.

Wonka, which had dominated the box office, slipped to the third spot and is expected to reach a lifetime haul of $200 million globally, while the romantic comedy Anyone But You continues to perform well at the box office.

Two decades after the release of the original Mean Girls, a new musical adaptation is debuting at the top of the domestic box office. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and written by Tina Fey, the film is eyeing a $31 million debut across the extended MLK holiday weekend, after grossing an estimated $28 million across the traditional three-day frame.

Distributed by Paramount, Mean Girls is the third major musical in about as many weeks, following Warner Bros.’ Wonka and The Color Purple. Curiously, the true genre of each of these three films was largely underplayed in the marketing, and while audiences embraced the charms of Wonka, they were largely cold about The Color Purple. The jury’s still out on Mean Girls; even though the movie topped the chart this weekend, it earned a mediocre B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which could partly be a side effect of its musical aspects being kept under wraps.

Debuting at the number two spot with a solid $19 million four-day debut is Amazon MGM’s action film The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. Critics and audiences seem to be appreciating the film’s B-movie goofiness; it currently sits at a “fresh” 68% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and earned a sturdy B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Statham is coming off two box office bombs – Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Expend4bles, but he also recently starred in The Meg 2: The Trench, which grossed nearly $400 million globally.

'Anyone But You' Continued Exceeding Expectations, While 'The Book of Clarence' Collected Dust

Wonka slipped to the third spot after practically dominating the domestic box office for a month. The film is poised to generate around $10 million this weekend, which should take its running domestic total to just under $180 million. A $200 million lifetime haul is all but guaranteed, as the movie soars past the $500 million milestone globally this weekend. But an unlikely competitor has been out-performing it for the past few days at the domestic box office. Taking the fourth spot in its fourth weekend, Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You is eyeing just over $9 million across the extended weekend, having passed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office on Friday. The film has been displaying stupendous legs, and should comfortably hit around $70 million domestically when all is said and done. The top five was rounded out by Universal’s animated holdover Migration, which is looking to gross just under $7 million across the four-day frame. This should take the film’s domestic tally to over $85 million, which means that a $100 million lifetime haul is entirely possible.

Elsewhere, director Jeymes Samuel’s comedy The Book of Clarence is underperforming with under $3 million across the extended weekend, while Toho’s Godzilla Minus One became the first foreign-language film of the post-pandemic era to pass the $50 million milestone domestically. India’s latest import, the Mahesh Babu-starrer Telugu-language film Guntur Kaaram opened to around $4.5 million across the extended weekend, playing in just 800 theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.