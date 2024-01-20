The Big Picture Holdover titles dominate the quiet box office weekend, with Mean Girls retaining its top spot.

The Beekeeper continues to over-perform, generating $2.4 million on its second Friday.

Anyone But You is gaining popularity, grossing $1.7 million on its fifth Friday as it heads towards $100 million globally.

Holdover titles are standing their ground in what is shaping up to be a quiet weekend at the domestic box office, with last week’s Mean Girls retaining its top spot. Having generated $38 million in its first week of release, the musical adaptation of the Broadway show grossed $3.2 million on its second Friday, marking a hefty 71% drop from opening day. It would appear that the mixed word-of-mouth, no doubt fueled by Paramount's choice to hide the fact that the film is a musical, is coming into effect.

But director David Ayer’s surprise hit The Beekeeper is continuing to over-perform. The Jason Statham-starrer generated $2.4 million on its second Friday, taking its running domestic total to $25 million. Globally, the film will shoot past the $50 million mark today. Ayer last experienced blockbuster success nearly seven years ago, with the poorly received DC anti-hero film Suicide Squad. Statham, on the other hand, starred in several films last year, delivering mixed results at the box office.

Sony's romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is probably going to be talked about for a while. Released to an unremarkable box office reception last month, the film has been playing like an awards season hit, delivering stunning holds week after week. Anyone But You grossed $1.7 million on its fifth Friday, as it races toward the $100 million mark globally. The film's domestic total now stands at $60 million.

There Were No New Releases in the Top Five This Friday

Close

Wonka slipped to fourth with a $1.5 million haul on its sixth Friday. The blockbuster musical, which serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” has already grossed over $180 million domestically and over $500 million globally. All evidence suggests that a lifetime domestic haul north of $200 million is well within reach. This would be an ideal lay-up for W.B.’s next film starring Timothée Chalamet, Dune: Part Two. Universal's animated film Migration fell by only 3% on its fifth Friday, grossing $1.1 million and taking its running domestic total to $90 million. A lifetime haul north of $100 million is all but guaranteed at this point.

Elsewhere, the surreal dark comedy Poor Things further expanded on Friday, jumping 25% from last week and generating $575,000 from 1,400 nationwide theaters. Starring Emma Stone, Poor Things will likely pass the $20 million mark this weekend. Also expanding is Searchlight’s All of Us Strangers, which generated $165,000 from 295 theaters, while A24’s The Zone of Interest grossed $150,000 from 82 theaters as the industry gears up for next week’s Oscar nominations. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Find Tickets Now