Almost twenty years after the cult classic Mean Girls led a generation, a new musical adaptation is set to be released with a brand-new trailer highlighting the dramatic lives of the students at North Shore High School. Based on the stage Mean Girls musical, Tina Fey returns to star in and write the screenplay for this bold new adaption. According to a few cast members, the story takes some direction from the original 2004 film and some direction from the Broadway play, with some speculating that it's divided equally thanks to the "magic" of the film's directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Mean Girls stars a pretty fetch cast with Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: No Way Home) stepping into Lindsay Lohan's old role Cady. Her life is completely uprooted when she's transferred to North Shore High School due to her father's new job. There she comes across the iconic plastics, a group of, well, mean girls. Renée Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) slides into the iconic role of baddie Regina George, previously portrayed by Rachel McAdams. Her fellow plastics are Karen (Avantika) and Gretchen (Bebe Wood), roles made famous by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. Cady is soon sucked into 'girl world' as she develops a crush on Regina's on-and-off-again boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), all while trying to take the plastics social status down with the help of her new friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damien (Jaquel Spivey).

Joining the cast is The Office's Jenna Fischer, Mad Men's Jon Hamm, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, and Girls5eva's Busy Philipps. Time Meadows reprises his original role from the 2004 film as Principal Duvall, as the cast must face the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

When Is ‘Mean Girls’ Being Released?

After Barbie took over the color pink, Mean Girls is reminding us all who the real queen bee is of the color this January. During an early access event, audiences can enjoy an advance screening of the film on Wednesday, January 10. Naturally, the event is called 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink', so be sure to dust off your best pink hues once more for this 2024 musical moment. Select theaters will have this special screening at 7 pm local time across the United States in premium format screens.

After the big event, Mean Girls will be released worldwide on January 12. And it has some pretty big shoes to fill as the original film still holds an 84% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also grossed over $130M worldwide at the box office before becoming an instant (and highly quotable) cult classic of the early 2000s. And since debuting in 2017, the Mean Girls Broadway musical has enjoyed tour after tour, with new dates set throughout the month. So, you know, no big deal, but this film had better live up to its legacy, or else it truly won't be allowed to sit with us.

