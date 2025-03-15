There have been so many iconic coming-of-age comedies over the years. However, if you grow up in the 2000s, it's more likely than not you were obsessed with Mean Girls. The Mark Waters film just celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and got a brand-new batch of Funko Pops for the fetching occasion. Now, just because that party's over doesn't mean Funko is ready to leave “The Plastics” behind, as they've just unveiled some very quotable Mean Girls Pops.

Both new editions to Funko's Mean Girls collection are of everyone's favorite high school villain, Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Each figure has the same sculpt, but says two different memorable lines from the film. The normal “Fetch” edition comes with the quote, “Stop trying to make fetch happen. It's not going to happen.”, while the “Diamond Glitter” edition says, “Get in loser, we're going shopping.” The latter of which will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

What's ‘Mean Girls’ About?