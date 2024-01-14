The Big Picture Despite some skepticism about the future of movie musicals, recent releases like Mean Girls have shown a resurgence in the genre.

Mean Girls had a successful domestic debut, grossing $28 million and finishing at the number one spot. However 'The Beekeeper' beat the musical at the global box office.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews and has a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but earned a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, possibly due to misleading promotion.

Regardless of whether studios enjoy producing and distributing movie musicals anymore, the genre has experienced something of a resurgence in the past few weeks, with as many as three new major releases vying for the audience’s attention in the crowded holiday season. After Wonka and The Color Purple, both Warner Bros. titles, Paramount debuted a re-imagining of its 2004 cult classic Mean Girls this weekend. Based on the popular Broadway show, the movie grossed $28 million in its three-day domestic debut, finishing at the number one spot. Factoring in the $6.5 million that it earned in overseas territories and the four-day MLK weekend projections, the movie delivered a cumulative global debut of nearly $34 million.

Mean Girls' debut haul was outmatched by the $39 million debut posted by The Beekeeper. Mean Girls was reportedly produced on a budget of $36 million, and was originally destined for a direct-to-streaming debut on Paramount+, before positive test screenings encouraged the studio to release it theatrically. Previously, films such as Air, The Boogeyman, Barbarian and Smile were all given theatrical debuts for similar reasons.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls received mixed-to-positive reviews. Collider’s Lisa Laman wrote that it “eschews all the joys of the best musicals in favor of a hollow retread of the original movie.” Mean Girls currently sits at a “fresh” 70% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but could only manage to earn a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day audiences. This could be a result of the studio underplaying its true genre during promotion and marketing.

Are Musicals Dead, Or Are Studios Panicking for No Reason?

Recent Theatrical Musicals Global Box Office Wonka $505 million The Color Purple $57 million The Little Mermaid $568 million West Side Story $74 million Dear Evan Hansen $17 million In the Heights $43 million

Warner Bros. utilized a similar strategy to promote both Wonka and The Color Purple, both of which performed very differently at the box office. While Wonka, the prequel to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is on track to generate $200 million domestically and has already passed $500 million worldwide, The Color Purple, an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, has grossed less than $60 million domestically after debuting on Christmas Day. It has been assumed that general audiences no longer have patience for musicals, following the commercial under-performance of recent titles such as West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen and In the Heights.

The last bona-fide blockbusters of the genre are La La Land and The Greatest Showman, which generated a combined total of over $900 million globally. Both films also displayed extremely strong holds at the box office, which The Color Purple has struggled with in the days following its stupendous $18 million debut. But it’s too early to tell just how far Mean Girls can go. By comparison, the original film grossed $130 million worldwide and remains culturally relevant even today. The 2024 film stars Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney and Reneé Rapp.

The 2024 film stars Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney and Reneé Rapp.