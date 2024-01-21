The Big Picture Paramount's Mean Girls musical adaptation retains its crown at the box office in its second weekend, grossing $11.7 million domestically and $7.5 million overseas.

The film's cumulative global haul stands at $66 million in 10 days, with impressive performances in the U.K. and New Zealand.

The audience's mixed response and being misled about the film's genre may have contributed to a hefty second weekend drop at the domestic box office.

Paramount’s Mean Girls, a musical adaptation of the popular Broadway show, itself inspired by the cult 2004 teen film, retained its crown at the box office in its second weekend. Mean Girls grossed $11.7 million domestically, holding on to its number one position thanks to no competition, and grossed approximately $7.5 million from overseas markets, despite mixed audience response.

Mean Girls grossed $28 million in its first weekend domestically, but fell by nearly 60% in weekend two, which could be concerning. With a running domestic total of exactly $50 million, and an overseas gross of $16 million from 18 territories, the film's cumulative global haul stands at $66 million in 10 days of release. Mean Girls opened in the U.K. and New Zealand this week, landing top positions in both territories. In the U.K., the film grossed an impressive $4.1 million in its first weekend.

A possible reason behind the hefty second weekend drop at the domestic box office could be the audience’s mixed response to the film, and to being misled about its true genre by the marketing. In promoting Mean Girls, Paramount deployed a similar tactic to Warner Bros., which also shielded the fact that Wonka and The Color Purple were actually musicals. While Wonka emerged as a major blockbuster, grossing over $500 million worldwide, The Color Purple tanked after a strong opening day, and is already available on digital platforms.

So Far, 'Mean Girls' Has Grossed Roughly Half of the Original Film's Lifetime Global Haul

Close

Reviews for Mean Girls have been mixed-to-positive, with the film scoring a 70% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the audience score is marginally lower at 65%, while the film’s CinemaScore stands at a disappointing B. Collider’s Lisa Laman wrote in her review that “Mean Girls eschews all the joys of the best musicals in favor of a hollow retread of the original movie.”

Speaking of which, the original movie grossed $86 million domestically and $130 million worldwide two decades ago, against a reported budget of $18 million. The new Mean Girls was produced on a reported budget of $36 million, and should aim to out-perform the original if it wants to be counted as a theatrical success. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and written by Tina Fey, the film stars Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, and Reneé Rapp, who reprises her role from the Broadway show and also appeared on the latest Saturday Night Live alongside star of the original film, Rachel McAdams. You can watch Mean Girls in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.