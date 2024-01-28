The Big Picture Paramount's decision to release Mean Girls in theaters, rather than on streaming, has paid off as the film approaches the $100 million global box office milestone.

The new film, written by Tina Fey, has grossed over $60.8 million domestically and $22.6 million internationally, for a cumulative global gross of $83 million.

Reviews for the film have been mostly positive, but audience reception has been less enthusiastic. Paramount's decision to downplay the film's musical genre in marketing may have contributed to this.

Paramount’s marketing for Mean Girls — an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical — might have raised a few eyebrows, but the studio’s decision to release the film in theaters and not on streaming appears to have paid off. Produced on a reported budget of $36 million, the film is approaching the massive $100 million global box office milestone, even as it struggles to match the performance of the original film which starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

Released two decades ago, the original Mean Girls grossed $86 million domestically and $130 million worldwide. The new film, which also hails from writer Tina Fey, has now generated over $60.8 million domestically and another $22.6 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $83 million. Mean Girls is still only playing in 22 international territories, which means that it has a solid shot of passing the coveted $100 million mark in the coming days.

In North America, Mean Girls generated $7.3 million this weekend — its third — as it surrendered its crown to The Beekeeper. Director David Ayer’s surprise hit, which stars Jason Statham, is estimated to have grossed $7.4 million, also in its third weekend, but the standings could change once actual results are reported on Monday. The U.K. ($6.9 million), Australia ($5.5 million) and Mexico ($3.3 million) remain its top international markets.

'Mean Girls' Was Destined for Paramount+ Before Being Moved to Theaters

Close

Reviews for the film have been mostly positive, with Mean Girls earning a “fresh” 70% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But audience reception has been decidedly less enthusiastic; the film has a 63% score on RT, and a so-so B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Collider’s Lisa Laman called it a “hollow retread of the original movie” in her review. This could be a result of Paramount’s decision to downplay the film’s actual musical genre during promotion, because the presumption in recent years has been that musicals aren't as commercially viable as they used to be. In recent years, musical films such as West Side Story, In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen were all seen to have under-performed commercially, regardless of critical reception.

Warner Bros. deployed a similar marketing strategy for Wonka and The Color Purple, to wildly different results. While The Color Purple grossed $60 million domestically, Wonka is fast approaching the $200 million milestone stateside and has now passed the $550 million mark globally. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, and Reneé Rapp, who reprises her role from the Broadway show. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.