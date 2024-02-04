The Big Picture Mean Girls, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., has earned an impressive $92.7 million at the global box office, with $26.3 million coming from international markets and $66 million from domestic theaters.

Mean Girls continues its impressive run at the global box office, with the musical directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. earning $92.7 million from theaters from all over the world. The new version of the beloved romantic comedy has earned $26.3 million from international markets, while the remaining $66 million from its box office total came from domestic theaters. Cady's (Angourie Rice) rivalry against Regina George (Reneé Rapp) continues to entertain the world, with the movie thriving in the middle of a slow box office landscape.

Mean Girls opened in ten new international markets last week, with countries such as Israel, Panama and Chile providing it with an additional $2.4 million at the foreign box office. The musical still hasn't hit the big screen in Belgium, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Hungary and Poland. While it has yet to cross the $100 million mark at the global box office, Mean Girls' reported low budget will allow it to become a profitable endeavor for Paramount Pictures, who intelligently scheduled the movie to debut in January to avoid heavy competition in the following months.

Just like the story featuring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan in the main roles, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron as she moves from Africa to the United States. When she enters high school, Cady runs into Regina George, the most popular girl in the place. The pair start out as friends, but as time goes on, Cady realizes that Regina can't be trusted, setting the stage for their dangerous rivalry. This time around, the famous story includes songs written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, taking Cady's journey across high school to an entirely different level.

A New Version of 'Mean Girls'

Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the first iteration of the movie. Tina Fey, who wrote the script for the first version of the story more than twenty years ago, returned to write the screenplay for this year's musical hit. And before starring in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Reneé Rapp took on the role of Regina George on Broadway, giving her plenty of experience with the dominant figure for when it was time to portray her on the big screen. The Plastics are back, and they still want power and popularity above everything else.

Mean Girls is currently playing in theaters.

