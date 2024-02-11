The Big Picture Paramount's Mean Girls is nearing a $100 million global box office gross, but may not match the original film's $130 million lifetime haul.

The musical film struggled to deliver respectable holds and received mixed audience reception due to confusion about its genre.

Studios have downplayed the musical genre in marketing, but the success of other musical films like Wonka shows potential.

Now close to the end of its theatrical run, Paramount’s Mean Girls — an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, itself inspired by the hit 2004 teen comedy — is nearing a coveted milestone at the global box office. Released to mostly positive critical reception (but lukewarm audience response) last month, Mean Girls generated $3.3 million this weekend at the worldwide box office.

The film has made $69 million so far domestically, and another $28 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $97.8 million. Mean Girls should be able to pass the $100 million mark worldwide before the end of its run, but as things stand, will likely be unable to match the original film’s $130 million lifetime haul. Directed by Mark Waters and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, the original Mean Girls also made more domestically ($86 million), and has since established itself as a cult classic.

The musical adaptation is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and stars Angourie Rice and Renée Rapp — the latter reprises her role from the stage show and recently promoted the film on Saturday Night Live. Produced on a reported budget of $36 million, Mean Girls opened to $28 million domestically but has since struggled to deliver respectable holds, especially in comparison to fellow January release, The Beekeeper. It could be argued that Paramount’s decision to downplay the film’s true genre in the marketing is partially to blame.

Can 'Mean Girls' Hit the $100 Million Mark Worldwide?

Following the commercial failure of musical films such as West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights, studios started to believe that the genre had fallen out of favor with audiences. Warner Bros. also shielded the fact that both Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and The Color Purple, like Mean Girls, an adaptation of a Broadway play, are both musicals. The results were mixed. While Wonka is nearing the $600 million mark at the global box office, The Color Purple barely managed to pass the $60 million mark domestically.

This confusion was reflected in the muted audience reception for Mean Girls. The film scored a so-so 62% audience approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. The critics’ rating on RT is a slightly more positive 70%, but Collider’s Lisa Laman wrote in her review that the re-imagining “eschews all the joys of the best musicals in favor of a hollow retread of the original movie.” Also starring Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney, Mean Girls is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Mean Girls Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Samantha Jayne , Arturo Perez Jr. Cast Jenna Fischer John Hamm , Angourie Rice , Ashley Park

