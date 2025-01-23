Unfortunately for fans of the 2004 comedy Mean Girls, Prime Video is saying “You can’t sit with us!” The movie is set to leave the streamer on January 31. The movie starred Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook), Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia). The Tina Fey-written project also included her comedy bestie, Amy Poehler in a role that many may not realize is her. “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” The 21 (gasp) year old movie has spawned a sequel as well as a musical that was recently turned into a musical movie.

The logline for Mean Girls is as follows:

"Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George."

Which Is Better: The Sequel or the Movie Musical?

Close

The sequel, Mean Girls 2, came out in 2011 and doesn't even have a critic’s score from Rotten Tomatoes. The movie musical Mean Girls came out in 2024, and had a 69% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie musical is based on the Broadway musical that originally opened in 2018. The musical stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George and Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. The movie musical, due in part to how it was advertised, had mixed reactions. Many went into the movie not realizing it was also a musical. Still, it continued to prove Rapp’s impressive duality as an actress and singer.

The second movie followed Jo Mitchell (Meaghan Martin) moving to North Shore High School for her senior year with her sights set on Carnegie Mellon. Soon, she becomes wrapped up in a big ask: to befriend a girl named Abby Hanover (Jennifer Stone). As the pair begin to navigate high school together, they’re tormented by the Plastics, who, yes, are still around, led by Mandy (Maiara Walsh). The two and others who have been bullied by them form an Anti-Plastics that end up becoming just as self-absorbed as the Plastics themselves. After a rude awakening, Jo must realize who she really wants in her corner and to right a wrong in order to graduate.

Mean Girls is available to stream on Prime Video until January 31. It’s also available on Paramount+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.