Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert might've returned to their iconic roles from Mean Girls for a Walmart commercial, but there is more exciting news related to the 2004 film. A musical version of Tina Fey's well-known project will hit theaters on January 12th, 2024. The film was originally supposed to land on Paramount + upon its release, but the streaming platform will now have to wait for its theatrical run before the Mean Girls musical movie is added to the catalog. Although the main OG cast won't return to the high school halls, some well-known young actors will play Regina George and Cady Heron on the big screen. Here is a detailed guide to who's playing who in the upcoming film.

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Cady is the new girl in school, who has recently relocated with her family. She is initially very shy and just trying to fit in, but her personality shifts once she decides to take revenge on the Queen B, Regina George.

The character was formerly played by Lohan in the early 2000s film and will now be played by Angourie Rice. The Australian actress started her career at a young age, and she has recently starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV + series The Last Thing He Told Me. Before that, she also played the young version of Rebel Wilson's Stephanie in Senior Year and Betty Brant in the MCU. Rice was also listed in Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood due to her role in the hit limited series, Mare of Easttown.

Renee Rapp as Regina George

Regina George is the leader of the popular high school clique known as The Plastics. She is the definition of manipulative and ruthless, always convincing Gretchen and Karen to do and think whatever she wants. When Cady joins her squad, Regina's devious tactics are put to the test by the new girl's revenge plan.

Rachel McAddams' performance as Regina will forever be one of her most remembered roles. Yet, singer/actress Reneé Rapp is ready to tackle the character for the second time. She was previously part of the Broadway edition of Mean Girls, which makes her perfectly capable of acting in the musical adaptation for the screen. Rapp also stars as Leighton Murray in the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiners

Gretchen Weiners is one of Regina's best friends and the daughter of the owner of Toaster Strudel. The character is often shallow and sentimental when Regina gossips about her behind her back.

Bebe Wood takes on Lacy Chabert's former role and the actress started her career at 10 years old as Shania in the NBC series The New Normal. She also played Lake Meriwether in the Hulu original Love, Victor.

Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Shetty

Like Gretchen, Karen Shetty is a member of The Plastics. She isn't very clever and believes that she might have a unique ability to predict the weather.

Avantika Vandanapu is Karen (originally played by Amanda Seyfried) in the musical film. Prior to this role, the actress and dancer had been a part of many Bollywood projects and played the lead in Disney's original film Spin. Like her co-star Angourie Rice, Vandanapu also starred in Senior Year.

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Damian Hubbard is one of the first people to befriend Cady Heron when she joins the school, and he is both gay and an outcast.

Broadway star Jaquel Spivey is taking on the role and this will be his onscreen debut. He is best known for playing Usher in the stage production A Strange Loop, in which he received both a Tony and a Grammy nomination.

Auli'i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike

Janis 'Imi'ike was close to Regina when they were younger, but their friendship didn't last. Now that she isn't on good terms with the head of The Plastics, Janis comes up with a revenge plan to get back at Regina for spreading rumors about her. Her, Damian, and Cady work together to put the plan in action.

Auli'i Cravalho plays the rebellious outcast, and you probably know her for voicing Moana in the Disney film of the same name. Her most recent acting credit was in the Prime Video series The Power.

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Aaron Samuels is Regina's boyfriend and Cady's crush. His good looks and charm are the reason why Cady decides to join in on Janis and Damian's revenge plan since she hopes that Aaron might break up with Regina to stay with her.

After Jonathan Bennett played the high school heartthrob, Christopher Briney is ready to take on the role. The actor has experience playing the romantic interest in a love triangle, due to his work on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Mrs. George is Regina's mom, and she doesn't care that her daughter is a mean girl. In fact, she is mostly focused on her looks and being the "cool" mom.

Busy Philipps plays Mrs. George and the actress has been on many teen projects throughout the years, including Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek. She is also currently starring in the Peacock series Girls5eva.

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Coach Carr is both in charge of the football team and teaches the sex education class in the school that Cady attends.

Jon Hamm is Coach Carr in the Mean Girls musical film and the actor has received multiple accolades for his onscreen work, especially for playing Don Drapper in Mad Men. He has previously collaborated with Tina Fey on the comedy series 30 Rock and is now starring in the Apple TV + series The Morning Show.

Jenna Fischer as Mrs. Heron

Mrs. Heron is Cady's mom, and she just wants the best for her daughter as she transitions from homeschooling to high school.

Although Mrs. Heron played a small role in the 2003 film, it is possible that this latest version might allow Jenna Fischer to have more time onscreen. Primarily known for her work in The Office, Fischer is currently co-hosting the Office Ladies podcast.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are also part of the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical, reprising their roles from the OG film.

Mean Girls hits theatres January 12th, 2024.

