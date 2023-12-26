The Big Picture Next year's Mean Girls will be a musical adaptation of the Broadway show, with original songs written by Jeff Richmonds and Nell Benjamin.

Next year's Mean Girls will bring back the story everyone knows and loves, but with a twist. The movie will be an adaptation of the musical that took Broadway by storm in 2018, with original songs written by Jeff Richmonds and Nell Benjamin. But the cast of the film is ready to clear any doubts regarding how much story will come from the original Mean Girls, the Broadway musical and from the minds of directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., respectively. The concept of "Mean Girls Math" should make everything clear, with Angourie Rice and Auli'i Cravalho giving their take on the matter.

During an episode of Close-up with Perri Nemiroff from the Noovie pre-show, which you can catch in theaters before your movie, the group were asked how much of the new production belonged to each of the story's iterations. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star said she believes it's divided equally, while the voice behind Moana stated that "55% is OG ‘04. Then I think we add 30%, 35% of music, which feels a little low. Then the rest is magic from Arturo Perez and Samantha Jane". Regardless of how accurate their "Mean Girls Math" is, the performers are ready to bring the best of their musical abilities to next year's fetch comedy.

Mean Girls will follow Cady Heron (played by Rice) as her life changes when she's transferred to North Shore High School because of her father's job. While adapting to her new school, she will run into Regina George (Renée Rapp), a popular girl who believes she's better than anyone else. When Cady begins to fall in love with Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she suddenly becomes the popular girl's number one target. Their conflict escalates to the point where everyone in North High knows about them, with their confrontation being the leading threat of the film's narrative.

The Familiar Faces of North Shore

The supporting cast of Mean Girls is ready to bring the fantastic sense of style an adaptation of this story needs, with Cravalho portraying Janis and Jaquel Spivey stepping into the shoes of Damian. And since the teenagers of North Shore High School couldn't act completely unsupervised, the adults of the musical will try to get the situation under control. Jenna Fischer will play Cady's mom, after portraying Pam Beesley in The Office for almost a decade. On the other hand, Jon Hamm will portray Coach Carr, as the teenagers take control of the school.

Mean Girls premieres in theaters in the United States on January 12.