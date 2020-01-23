The ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Is Becoming a Movie — But What Does That Mean?

So, here’s some fun news: the 2004 Lindsay Lohan classic Mean Girls is heading back to the movies. But — and this is a big “but” – it will not be a reboot or remake in the traditional sense. Instead, Mean Girls screenwriter Tina Fey, who adapted the early ’00s movie from Rosalind Wiseman‘s book Queen Bees & Wannabes, has confirmed the Mean Girls Broadway musical will be getting the movie adaptation treatment.

So, no, this isn’t exactly a hard reboot of 2004’s Mean Girls. According to Variety, who reported on Fey’s announcement, the upcoming movie set at Paramount Pictures (the studio behind the original Mean Girls movie) will adapt the musical. So, basically, there will be songs in this upcoming adaptation in addition to re-telling the Mean Girls story we know and love and which is, in fact, the basis of the musical. In 2004’s Mean Girls — as well as the musical, which has been on Broadway since August 2018 — new student Cady (Lindsay Lohan) must learn to assimilate to the off-putting social structure at her high school after spending most of her life homeschooled while living in Africa. As Cady falls in with popular girls Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacey Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried), she realizes that there is a lot more to being a part of a social group than she expected and sometimes, things can get ugly quick.

Fey, who wrote the musical as well as the 2004 movie, said in a statement,

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo added to Fey’s statement, commenting, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.”

There is currently no casting information or word on which crew, including a director, have been brought on to the movie musical adaptation. It’s unlikely the original 2004 Mean Girls cast will be involved and unclear if any of the musical’s cast will appear in the movie.