Paramount+ is back with more totally fetch news about the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Per Deadline, the movie is continuing to bulk up its casting, with The Office alum Jenna Fischer coming as the latest addition to the movie. Fischer is set to play Mrs. Heron, the mother of protagonist Cady, who will be played by Angourie Rice in the newest rendition.

Throughout her career, Fischer has been a part of her fair share of comedic projects that mark her as the perfect fit for a movie like Mean Girls. However, her name is primarily synonymous with NBC's beloved workplace sitcom The Office, in which she starred as Pam Halpert (née Beesly). The series ran for a total of nine seasons, airing its finale episode in 2013. However, Fischer has continued to carry on the show's legacy, largely with her co-star and best friend Angela Kinsey. The duo launched their Office Ladies podcast in 2019, which drops new episodes every Wednesday. They also co-wrote a book entitled The Office BFFs, delving into their time on the show and how it affected their lives.

Like its earlier predecessors, the Mean Girls movie musical will focus on Cady Heron (originated by Lindsay Lohan), a high schooler who starts at a new school after her family returns to the United States. Unaccustomed to high school politics, Cady finds herself a bit out of her depth as she tries to reacclimatize to the life change. She eventually befriends two other students, Janis (Auli'i Cravalho, originated by Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey, originated by Daniel Franzese). After Cady Falls for a boy named Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney, originated by Jonathan Bennett), it leads her to become involved with the popular clique at school called The Plastics.

Image via Paramount+

The musical movie will mark the third version of the story. The musical movie itself is adapted from the Broadway musical, which is currently on a national tour. The musical adapted the 2004 movie, which was adapted from the Rosalind Wiseman novel Queen Bees and Wannabes. The new movie is adapted by Mean Girls alum Tina Fey. She produces alongside Lorne Michaels, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are directing.

Who Else in the Mean Girls Movie Musical?

Along with the aforementioned cast, the upcoming movie will see the return of Fey and Tim Meadows as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duval, respectively. The Plastics include Avantika as Karen (originated by Amanda Seyfried), Bebe Wood as Gretchen (originated by Lacey Chabert), and Reneé Rapp as Regina (originated by Rachel McAdams). Rapp also played the character in the musical on Broadway.

Mean Girls currently has no projected release window. In the meantime, relive every fetch moment from the original movie, streaming now on Paramount+.