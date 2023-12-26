The Big Picture The young cast of Mean Girls the movie-musical found filming the musical numbers to be challenging and overwhelming.

When the curtains prematurely closed on Mean Girls’ Broadway run - another victim of the early days of the pandemic - fans around the world who had never seen the stage adaptation were left heartbroken. Sure, they could always rely on the good ol’ trusty original Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams-led 2004 film on which it was based, but they knew they were missing out on a blend of dance, drama, and musical faves like “Meet The Plastics” and “World Burn”. Thankfully, Tina Fey said “Not on my watch” and paired up with Paramount to bring the world what it so desperately needed - a screen adaptation of the stage adaptation of the film adaptation of the original book. With the release of Mean Girls just around the corner in the new year, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with the leading stars Renée Rapp, Angourie Rice, Bebe Wood, Jacquel Spivey, Auli’i Cravalho, and Christopher Briney in an installation of Close-up with Perri Nemiroff, which you can see on the big screen before the trailers courtesy of Noovie, to learn more about what scenes caught them off-guard and what they’re excited for audiences to see when the title dances into cinemas.

Though this certainly wasn’t the first rodeo for the incredibly talented young cast, there were still moments that filled them with fear. While some of them have a background in musical theater, with Rapp even playing Regina George during the show’s run on Broadway, many were overwhelmed by the amount of work that went into filming each musical number, with Cravalho saying,

“I knew that ‘I’d Rather Be Me’ was gonna be difficult, and it turned out to be even more difficult because I thought of just singing that song live, and then I didn’t anticipate the choreography, which is a lot.”

For Wood, it was the numbers “Revenge Party” and “Apex Predator” that put her skills to the test, although she entered the filming process under the assumption that her biggest challenge would be something completely different, commenting,

“I really thought that winter talent show was going to be the most challenging, just because those heels are high, and we were just going, and going, and going. But I don’t know if it was adrenaline or something, but I was just living my best life. I could have gone for another 15 hours. I really could have. Like, give me a shorter skirt, taller [boots].”

Creating Something New While Keeping the Sturdy Foundation

While Mean Girls the movie-musical will stick closely to the legendary 2004 film, packed with those quotable lines and hysterical moments, it will also pave its own way. This could certainly raise the alarm for some loyalists who are afraid to see their beloved comedy twisted into something that it isn’t. But, Cravalho says that - fear not - the movie will do right by the film that made fetch happen while adding an extra level of vibrancy,

“You know, I think the ‘04 film is so beloved, and we truly take the iconic lines that we all know and love, but we also had such beautiful life in dance, in song, in color and set design, in individual character styles … as far as fashion and makeup. And then we get also into song style, and the way that each of us perform our music as well. There really is so much diversity to be seen, and I think people are really going to enjoy seeing themselves, and hearing how we really pull that shit off.”

Catch Nemiroff’s full interview below and watch it as part of the Noovie pre-show in theaters before enjoying your movie. Tickets are now available for Mean Girls, which arrives in theaters in the U.S. on January 12. While you're counting down the days, you can read up on everything we know about the upcoming film in our handy guide.

