The Big Picture Mean Girls is a legendary comedy now in the top 10 on Paramount+, with a star-studded cast and high ratings.

Director Mark Waters, known for Freaky Friday, also found success with Mother of the Bride and Magic Camp.

Paramount+ also features popular titles like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, and police procedurals in the top 10.

One of the most legendary comedy movies of all time has found a new life on Paramount+ now 20 years later. Mean Girls, the Lindsay Lohan-led teen satire, has officially crept into the top 10 movies on Paramount+, just beating out both Shooter and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, but falling short of the original Jack Reacher movie starring Tom Cruise, and also IF, the high-concept comedy which stars Ryan Reynolds and was written and directed by John Krasinski. In addition to Lohan, Mean Girls also features a star-studded cast, including performances by Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. Few also wrote the screenplay for Mean Girls (2004), which was adapted from Rosalind Wiseman's novel, Queen Bees and Wannabes. Mean Girls currently sits at an 84% score from critics and a 66% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mean Girls was directed by Mark Waters, who also directed Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis the year prior in the body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday. Freaky Friday and Mean Girls in back-to-back years is an impressive stint, and Waters has parlayed his success in the early 2000s into multiple directorial roles, including recently with Mother of the Bride on Netflix, as well as Magic Camp, the Disney movie led by Adam Devine, Jeffrey Tambor, and Gillian Jacobs. Waters also worked with Jim Carrey in Mr. Popper's Penguins and Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Paramount+?

In addition to the aforementioned movies, the PAW Patrol franchise is also dominating the Paramount+ top 10, occupying spots two, three, and four. The Nickelodeon movie No Time To Spy lands at the #6 spot on the Paramount+ top 10, with South Park: The End of Obesity also earning its place right behind it at #7.

As for TV shows SpongeBob SquarePants remains one of the most popular series on Paramount+ as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Both seasons of the spin-off Kamp Koral are also in the top 10. The rest of the chart is a slew of police procedurals, with Criminal Minds: Evolution and NCIS claiming the #1 and #3 spots, along with the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown coming in at #4, and Blue Bloods rounding out the top 10 at #8.

Mean Girls has made a resurgence 20 years later and is now one of the top 10 movies streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Mean Girls on Paramount+.

