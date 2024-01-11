The Big Picture Mean Girls is an adaptation of the book Queen Bees and Wannabes, but it shares little in common with the original work, including characters, plot, and tone.

The book focuses on the challenges of female intrasexual competition in adolescence, while the film dramatizes these issues in an exaggerated and outlandish way.

Mean Girls explores themes of cliques, gossip, and social power structures in high school, but it may not resonate as well with modern audiences due to changing perspectives on teenage girlhood and more nuanced portrayals in contemporary media.

The 2004 film Mean Girls is unlike a lot of adaptations in or of any medium, in the sense that, unless you looked into it, you'd have no idea that it was an adaptation at all. Not in the sense that it's unfaithful, but it's not even an adaptation in name or title. The only possible thing you could compare this method to is Spike Jonze's Adaptation, but in that case, Susan Orlean's The Orchid Thief still exists and is a focus. Mean Girls doesn't share characters, plot, setting, or much of the tone of the original work - Rosalind Wiseman's Queen Bees and Wannabees.

So, why is it called an adaptation at all? And in the adaptation of the original book, but only its first and quite outdated edition, where does the story of Mean Girls belong in 2024? Youth culture, and the perspective of young people, have changed so much since both the book and the film were released. So, through the process of analysis and adaptation, let us deep dive into the world of The Plastics before we see their story told once again.

What Is 'Queen Bees and Wannabees' About?

Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence, shortened down to Queen Bees and Wannabes, was first published in 2002 by Rosalind Wiseman, though the third and most recent addition was released in 2016. It strives to do exactly what it says on the cover. It's a guidebook for parents to help their daughters who are entering puberty, high school, and their general teen angst era. I've never raised a teenage girl, but I've certainly been one, and I needed all the help I could get. This is why Queen Bees and Wannabes wasn't the only book of its kind to be released, especially during the 2000s. Kaz Cooke's Girl Stuff series of books is incredibly popular and more directly targeted toward adolescent girls, magazines directed to that same demographic also grew in popularity, containing pages of self-help and advice.

However, Queen Bees and Wannabes garnered a lot of attention for its comprehensive guide to what Wiseman called "Girl World" and what the wider scientific and anthropological community calls female intrasexual competition. Much of the focus is given to the special breed of psychological torment we girls can inflict on each other, and how it can affect both the victims and perpetrators. It's not the playground anymore, and things like cliques, gossip, and social power structures take on a new meaning. This book is directed toward the parents of teenage girls in this new millennium, to help them better console their daughter if all their friends suddenly abandon them, if one girl who seems incredibly popular and powerful makes their life a living hell, or if they just can't seem to fit in anywhere.

What Does 'Mean Girls' Miss About 'Queen Bees and Wannabees'?

It comes as no surprise then that this book in particular was the one that inspired Tina Fey's Mean Girls. Since the book has no story of its own, being nonfiction and non-biographical, Fey took the topics discussed from the book, such as Girl World, cliques, and catty gossiping, blended it with her own experiences in high school, including names of real people she knew, and it became one of the films that define the 2000s. Its success has sustained for two decades now, leading to a Tony-nominated musical and now an adaptation of that musical coming to theaters on January 12, 2024. Needless to say, Mean Girls as a cultural phenomenon has far divorced itself from the original book, though matters of further adaptation got incredibly complicated legally.

Copyright disputes aside, Mean Girls doesn't share a great amount with Queen Bees and Wannabes. It shares the same amount with it as the high school movies released before it. Heathers and Jawbreaker have the same set-up: a clique at the top of the high school's food chain, and an outside interloper plunging them into disarray. It's far apart in genre, though the original book also has a very candid and witty authorial voice. In the universe, the perspective is vastly different. The book advises the parents and the film is from the perspective of a teenage girl, specifically one who has been socially isolated and is coming into this world for the first time. What happens in the film is also highly dramatized and outlandish. A lot of teen girls have experienced social isolation and gossip from their peers, few have been hit by a bus or been the cause of a school-wide riot.

It's a dramatization, to say the least. But despite these differences in the story, there are a lot of thematic similarities between Mean Girls and Queen Bees and Wannabes. The core issues being tackled are the same, with the protagonist Cady Herron (Lindsay Lohan) being homeschooled and inexperienced in "Girl World," a phrase that Mean Girls takes from this book. The parents the book targets see this new world through the same eyes as Cady, in a sense. The very gendered nature of bullying and social structure is what's specifically tackled in the book. Of course, bullying happens between and within all genders, but both texts are specifically about the conflicts between cisgender girls. At least, what's perceived to matter to them at the time, competing over boys, experiencing alcohol and sex for the first time, spreading rumors about each other, and tearing each other down.

'Mean Girls' Could Have Been an Anthem for Seventeen-Year-Old Girls

There are some things to be gleaned from Mean Girls that, if further explored, could be way ahead of its time. Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan), the artsy outcast with a chip on her shoulder, is just as spite-driven and vicious as the Plastics while claiming to be better than them. This is an idea we know now as someone being an NLOG (Not Like Other Girls) or, more recently, a Pick Me. It's also something Fey would write again in an episode of 30 Rock, the nerdy young Liz Lemon being genuinely mean-spirited to her classmates.

At the end of the day, Fey was not a teenage girl in the 2000s, and neither was Wiseman. Wiseman wrote from that outsider's perspective to other outsiders, parents. She spent her early career teaching young women, and she wrote her observations on the topic. Tina Fey is also an outsider to modern teenage life, who wrote a script inspired by another outsider, for an insider audience. Mean Girls is a teen movie, after all. However, despite the uplifting ending, there are concerns about where this story belongs twenty years later.

How Have Teenage Girl Movies Changed Since 'Mean Girls'?

We, as a media-consuming and creating populace, have finally, mercifully, given sympathy to the teenage girl on a wide scale. We're far removed from even a decade ago when there was a special kind of hatred saved for the demographic, even among themselves. This is reflected in our media, with incredibly layered portrayals of feminine adolescents, such as Eighth Grade and Ladybird, who show their protagonists and the people around them as more than a handful of stereotypes. Even Euphoria, a show full of conflicts and friendships falling apart, shows the source and the human being behind all the teen angst.

Queen Bees and Wannabes has future editions to reflect that changing world, to better help parents help their daughters. However, when I saw the Mean Girls musical, with the same story of young women ripping each other apart, and needing a grown-up to talk down to them and show them the semblance of common sense they should already have, I was a little worried that we'd see something that would be pretty regressive now. Especially after we've seen a slew of teen movies that, while they could have conflict, are about girls coming together against bigger injustices: see Moxie or even Do Revenge.

With this new movie, and some of the changes that have been hinted at, such as the many, many cut songs, I can only hope to be proven wrong. Mean Girls is a solid, funny, and highly quotable movie. Whether the same story works after two decades of social and cultural change remains to be seen.

