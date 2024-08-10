Mean Girls has left a lasting impact on pop culture, enduring as one of the most influential films in the teen comedy genre; proof of this is that just this year, a musical remake was released. Despite some jokes that would be considered "problematic" these days, Mean Girls holds up quite well, with its rewatch value remaining relatively high. This is not surprising considering the timelessness of its plot, relatable humor, and overall memorability of its characters.

With that said, some of Mean Girls' strongest aspects are undoubtedly the top-notch writing by Tina Fey, particularly all the witty dialogue between characters. It is no news that the treasured teen comedy is filled with impeccable line delivery that enhances how hilarious its plot is, helping cement the movie as one of the true blueprints for teen films. While almost every single quote is worth mentioning, we look back at some of the best Mean Girl lines, ranking them by how great they are.

10 "She doesn't even go here!"

Damian

Damian, played by Daniel Franzese, is arguably one of the funniest characters in the millennial-defining movie, with many extremely quotable and hilarious lines being said by the character, and this one is definitely at the top of the list. The line is directed at an unknown female character during a dramatic scene where students confess their feelings.

Considering that Damian's character partakes in a lot of humorous and witty moments that add a lot to Mean Girls' comedic value, it comes as no surprise that one of the most laugh-out-loud lines is perfectly delivered by his character. The impeccable comedic timing adds a burst of humor to an initially emotional scene, making Damian's unexpected intervention result in a memorable scene that perfectly encapsulates his straightforward personality.

9 "I’m a mouse, duh.”

Karen Smith

Delivered by Amanda Seyfried's iconic character, the one and only Karen Smith, "I'm a mouse, duh" is said during the Halloween party scene where the character is dressed in a minimalist, seductive mouse costume that includes mouse ears. When Cady (Lindsay Lohan) asks her what she's dressed as, Karen responds in a confused but adorable tone, resulting in one of the most iconic moments in Mean Girls.

Equal parts catchy and quotable, this Karen Smith line defines the character quite well, with its comedic elements coming from the way that the stereotypical "dumb blonde" has to explain her really simplistic — and perhaps too simplistic for her own good — costume. Apart from its impeccable delivery by Seyfried, this quote also pays a fun tribute to everyone who usually goes with a simpler approach to Halloween party outfits.

8 "That's why her hair is so big. It's full of secrets."

Damian

Right at the beginning of Mean Girls when The Plastics are being introduced before Cady gets a full rundown on the various groups at their high school, Daniel Franzese's on-screen counterpart comments on Regina's (Rachel McAdams) voluminous and lengthy hair, suggesting that it is really big because it is "full of secrets."

Between this and that scene with a girl who used the word "awesome" to describe Regina punching her in the face, there is a lot of top-notch humor in Mean Girl's opening scene. Damian's clever and funny line delivered to perfection works quite well, as it provides insight into Regina's character humorously and accurately, shedding light on her manipulative nature. The background music in the opening sequence also helps make it one of the most memorable.

7 "On Wednesdays we wear pink."

Karen Smith

During a lunchroom scene at the high school where Cady is being introduced to The Plastics, led by none other than the fearsome Regina, Karen introduces Cady to one of their most crucial rules: on Wednesdays, the clan — which now includes her — wears pink.

Frequently referenced and widely recognized by mainstream audiences, this Karen Smith quote is certainly one that immediately comes to mind when one thinks about Mean Girls possibly for the way it manages to set the tone for the environment the character is entering into, while also providing audiences with a good laugh. It has become such a memorable part of the movie that some people even embraced the movie's tradition and celebrate Mean Girls' Day every year on October 3 and wear pink on Wednesday.

6 "You can't sit with us!"

Gretchen Wieners

Said by Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners during an important lunchroom scene when a struggling Regina George tries to sit with The Plastics at lunch, this legendary line has become one of the biggest Mean Girls trademarks and is referenced by fans all over the globe.

Like others mentioned, "You can't sit with us" is a memorable line in this highly quotable screenplay that showcases the superficiality and shallowness of high school cliques. Gretchen's delivery, in addition to the context of when this epic quote is said, just elevates the entire moment to a higher level. It also depicts the shift in power dynamics within The Plastics, with Gretchen, who is often seen as a follower, finally taking a stand against the reckless Queen Bee.

5 "Oh my god, Danny DeVito! I love your work!"

Damian

When Damian and Janis (Lizzy Caplan) are hiding in the girl's bathroom to avoid being seen by teachers and Cady joins them, a petite girl enters the place shortly after. To avoid suspicion, Damian shouts this line with confidence, pretending to be excited, to divert attention from their presence.

Mentioning the beloved Danny DeVito was a smart move, as it is a huge pop culture reference that still stands the test of time, as many viewers were familiar with the star when Mean Girls was released and continue to be now. As always, Damian's delivery is impeccable and adds to the quotes' memorability while also highlighting the character's quick wit and ability to come up with funny stuff on the spot.

4 "I can't go out." [cough, cough] "I'm sick."

Karen Smith

Another line that lives rent-free in our heads is Karen's "I can't go out. I'm sick" when she is on the phone with Regina. Karen feigns illness, claiming that she is sick as an excuse to stay in after realizing that Rachel McAdams' character was actually badmouthing her behind her back.

While it is difficult to choose between this and Regina's hilarious comeback, "Boo, you whore," Karen's line deserved a nod not only because it was delivered to perfection, with Seyfried's top-tier comedic performance perfectly depicting Karen's over-the-top, dramatic nature, but also because it is just overall arguably funnier. Furthermore, its greatness also derives from the fact that it is a line some may relate to (or have at least once in their lives), adding a layer of depth and relatability to Karen's character.

3 "If you’re from Africa, why are you white?"

Karen Smith

Another epic line delivered by Seyfried's iconic character happens at the lunchroom when Cady, who is originally from Africa, reveals a bit more about her background and previous life in a conversation with Regina. Known for her naivety, ignorance, and lack of understanding, Karen does not hesitate to ask why is she "white" if she is "from Africa."

Karen's lack of awareness is evident in this unforgettable scene, which is also great because of the way that it satirizes the real-life social issues of severe illiteracy about different cultures in our society. Additionally, it also makes for an undeniably comedic and funny scene, with Karen's misunderstanding providing viewers with a huge insight into the character's naive and shallow personality.

2 "Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen. It's not going to happen."

Regina George

Said by McAdams' iconic on-screen counterpart in response to Gretchen's repeated attempts to bring the British saying into vogue, this iconic Mean Girl line is undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable in the movie, becoming a highly quotable phrase that comes to mind when the subject is unsuccessfully attempting to birth a new trend.

Considering how concise and relatable it is (and the way it manages to shed light on the inevitable nature of trends and the struggle for social acceptance), Regina George's quote is one of Mean Girls' very best — that is partly thanks to the way it encapsulates the character's brutally honest personality and how timeless it is, managing to transcend its origin and being used in different contexts to criticize futile efforts.

1 "Get in, loser. We're going shopping."

Regina George

Another line that perfectly sums up Regina George is the one just mentioned above, which is said in a scene where the character pulls up in her car to pick up Lohan's character, marking the moment Cady finally joins the world of the super-popular The Plastics.

Although said in an almost endearing way — in a flawless delivery by the talented and versatile McAdams — the way that Regina addresses her friends as losers showcases her dominant and condescending persona. This results not only in an iconic and catchy quote that is extremely easy to remember for its poignant timing (it has been widely quoted and parodied all over the world) but also in a low-key and cool analysis of the treasured Mean Girls character.

