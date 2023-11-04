The Big Picture Commercials that feature beloved movie and TV show characters are always successful, evoking nostalgia and capturing the audience's attention.

This week, a now-viral Walmart commercial took audiences back to suburban Illinois for a glimpse at the former Plastics for the first time in almost two decades. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reprised their roles as Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls to promote upcoming holiday deals, now as accomplished but still learning adults.

This reunion of celebrated characters is far from the first time a commercial has taken viewers back to their favorite movie or television show. Specific times of the year — like Black Friday, the holidays, and the Super Bowl — typically see thousands, sometimes millions, of people sitting in front of their televisions. Naturally, these are also the times when advertisements love to play on our adoration for on-screen media, with past commercials paying tribute to Grease, The Sopranos, Clueless, Zoolander, and Breaking Bad in the past year alone.

However, it never seems to get old, with these advertisements earning millions of viewers and a lot of social media love well after they air. Regardless of the commercial not lasting more than a couple of minutes, getting old cast members together to the tune of a nostalgic theme song is all it takes for people to be obsessed. Even though it's the same old trick time and time again, why can't we ever get enough?

Companies Know How to Use Our Favorite Movies and TV Shows in Their Ads

Iconic film and quotable gold mine Mean Girls was released back in 2004, and has been an essential component in the fabric of pop culture ever since, spawning a Broadway musical and an upcoming musical adaptation. There have been hopes and dreams for a reunion for years, but the recent Walmart advertisement finally made it happen.

In the two-minute commercial, Cady is now a North Shore High School guidance counselor, Gretchen has taken on the role of "cool mom" for her queen bee daughter, and Karen is... Karen, as well as a weather reporter on television. Original Mean Girls cast members Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra also reprise their roles as Damien Leigh, who is seen supervising the infamous Winter Talent Show, and Kevin Gnapoor. Interspersed between the plethora of recognizable quotes, love for the color pink, and visual nostalgia are Walmart's deals for the upcoming Black Friday. Only a few days have gone by since the commercial's release, and it seems to be all anyone is talking about, already having tens of thousands of views and many demands for everyone on the Walmart marketing team to get raises.

These types of ads will always capture the audience, regardless of how closely the movie or show featured correlates to the product it's promoting. One of the most beloved commercials in recent memory premiered at this past Super Bowl, which saw infamous business duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) of Breaking Bad promoting PopCorners, of all things. In the ad, the two cook up the snack in their RV lab before delivering the final product to Tuco (Raymond Cruz). Viewers loved the humorous spin on the serious dialogue from the series, poking fun at the life-or-death tone of the original. The attention to the little things that made the show distinct and well-known made the commercial feel like an extension of a series that ended years ago.

Another commercial that reunited some of its cast members was for an all-electric Chevrolet featuring actors from HBO show The Sopranos, which is considered the best and most impactful television series of all time. The commercial is a tribute to the opening credits of the show and to the late James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano, as an adult Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is now driving the car into New Jersey. The style of the intro is the exact same, with some of the same landmarks from the original popping up. Meadow parks the electric car before reuniting with her brother AJ (Robert Iler), and the two hug in a heartwarming moment. This ad also got to viewers of the series, with many saying it made them emotional to see the torch seemingly passed to Tony's kids. Others also noticed the many references to the series as a whole, joking that Meadow finally learned to parallel park a car. It's not difficult to feel attached to an advertisement when it's more like a continuation of a beloved show that ended over 15 years ago.

TV Commercials Reuniting Our Favorite Characters Will Always Be Successful

Even with many classics and favorites premiering before the rise of social media, these platforms are a big reason why commercials that feature old, beloved characters always succeed. There is also the obvious factor of nostalgia, easily invoked when a cast of characters reunites, when viewers previously thought we would never see them together on a screen again. Characters, duos, or ensembles, like Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) or Danny Zuko (John Travolta) have long been cemented in pop culture. Seeing them again on a screen, whether it be reprising a classic song or delivering a speech in a now-iconic yellow plaid outfit, feels like opening up a time capsule.

Our love for seemingly life-changing characters and their arcs has only been amplified by social media. The presence of these platforms in every aspect of life has made obsessing over immortalizing movies, shows, and their characters that much easier and normalized. Aspects of social platforms like meme culture, video edits, and core aesthetics are all ironic and unironic gateways to idolizing everything from a movie or show's dialogue, atmosphere, and a character's personality and style. This makes it accessible for advertisements to play into a culture in which everything is iconic and groundbreaking. Despite this, these types of advertisements will always be fun and, more obviously, will always work.