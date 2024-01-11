The Big Picture Mean Girls: Senior Year is a graphic novel sequel that provides a satisfying ending to beloved characters.

2004’s Mean Girls is one of those rare films that managed to not only define a generation, but remain relevant as the world has changed rapidly. Most people have seen it at least once — you’d be hard-pressed to find a person who won’t respond to “Glen Coco” with “you go, Glen Coco!”, and almost everyone knows the golden rule: on Wednesdays, we wear pink. Mean Girls is a cultural juggernaut, beloved and insanely quotable.

So, it was no surprise when the film inspired a Broadway musical, which would become the inspiration for the upcoming 2024 film. Hopefully, it’ll be a wonderful celebration of the film’s twentieth anniversary, especially with Tina Fey at the helm once again. And, of course, it’s no surprise that the film spawned sequels (yes, sequels — plural.) Most know about 2011’s Mean Girls 2, a right butchering of the Mean Girls brand that was the last film from straight-to-TV production company Paramount Famous Productions. The sequel takes place long after the events of the 2004 film and contains little reference to it beyond including Tim Meadows as Principal Ron Duvall. However, the other sequel — Mean Girls: Senior Year — is a bit more obscure, perhaps because it isn’t a movie.

What Is 'Mean Girls: Senior Year' About?

Mean Girls: Senior Year is a 2020 graphic novel sequel to the 2004 film written by Arianna Irwin and illustrated by Alba Cardona. It picks up right where Mean Girls left off, telling the story of Cady, Regina, Gretchen, Karen, Janis, and Damian as they go into their senior year at Northshore High. The group is hoping for a quiet senior year after all of the drama the year before, with Cady swearing that her focus is solely on college applications and advanced classes. However, soon things are shaken up once again as a transfer student named Megan Moretti arrives and declares it her mission to become queen of the school. She invites the former Plastics to a party and applauds their efforts the year before, but says she’d do things differently. The school is nothing but plebs, and she’s going to rule over them.

Horrified, Cady calls a meeting of the former Plastics, Janis, and Damian, reuniting her with Regina. They devise a plan to ruin Megan’s plans, but she and her “ladies in waiting” always seem to be one step ahead. They steal boyfriends, garner followers, and even take over the Plastics’ lunch table, seemingly cementing their status. However, Gretchen comes to a realization: Megan can only create an empire if they let her. They start sitting at her table and go about their life as normal, ultimately stealing Megan’s power.

With the Spring Fling coming up, it’s announced that Regina, Cady, and Megan have been nominated for queen, and they realize this is the prime time to take care of Megan once and for all. The day of, though, none of them win. Instead, Gretchen is the write-in winner. Megan throws a huge fit, resulting in her being sent home. We end with our team enjoying their senior year, with Cady getting her dance with Aaaron Samuels.

'Mean Girls: Senior Year' Gives a Satisfying Ending to Beloved Characters

In terms of sequels, this one is actually incredibly good. Many sequels — including Mean Girls 2 — suffer from not understanding their source, especially when they aren’t created by the original team. It leads to watered down or cliché stories, bad characterization, and a general lack of heart that just jams references in and calls it a day. However, Mean Girls: Senior Year manages to avoid these issues, even with a pretty standard story. Perhaps that’s because it’s relatively short — only 88 pages — and thus didn’t have the time to muddy its story, but it’s more likely that the writer, Arianna Irwin, simply understood Mean Girls well.

The characters are written similarly to how they were in the 2004 film. Regina is arrogant and harsh, but we see that after the year before, she’s found a sense of empathy, wanting to be Cady’s friend and offering to help her with her issues with Aaron. Gretchen still has insecurities regarding her place and her abilities, but we get to see her arc finish out, with her being a capable, smart, and kind person and finding a sense of confidence that’s all hers. It’s nice to see the understanding of what made Mean Girls memorable, and a continuity that gives the characters people love a final ending to their high school years.

'Mean Girls: Senior Year' Has the Same Feel as the Movie

In addition, Irwin’s graphic novel makes you feel like you’re reading a continuation instead of just a standalone sequel. This was one of the big issues with Mean Girls 2. It never felt like a legitimate sequel; it had shoddy and clunky writing with none of the quick-witted and memorable dialogue. It’s entirely defanged. The rivalries feel ridiculous, the main character isn’t nearly as sympathetic as Cady, and its sexist plots are so over the top and hamfisted, whereas the 2004 film was a rather smart commentary on clique behavior that managed to be both over the top and grounded, empowering and shackling.

Mean Girls: Senior Year, though, doesn’t remove all the bite of the original. The characters can still be a bit nasty — Regina and Gretchen both still pick at people’s appearance, Janis still dunks on Regina, Megan is actually mean — while also showing the growth they had at the end of the original film. We still see brief cat fights. We still see curse words (particularly b****, which Mean Girls 2 avoided like the plague except for a single use). It doesn’t feel as lifeless. It tries to keep in line with the look and feel of its source material, and it does that fairly well. Of course, it doesn't have the same wit as the original — it's hard to match a comedy legend like Tina Fey — but it still manages to have moments that are funny and biting, even when a bit cliché.

References Aren’t Frustrating in This Sequel

Image via Insight Comics

As previously mentioned, sequels and remakes often have a tendency to shoehorn in references for the sake of having them. Mean Girls: Senior Year avoids this by making all the references to the original film flow naturally. Principal Duvall mentions leaving his bat at home, and it’s a welcome reference that also functions as foreshadowing. Glen Coco is added in as a potential Spring Fling date for Megan. Famous lines from the movie are sprinkled into the background, scrawled on lockers and walls. The Burn Book makes a return as a way to ruin Megan. Karen using her boobs to predict the weather is still referenced. Certain scenes of the book play out in similar ways to the 2004 film.

All of these things happen in a way that it fits into the story instead of standing out as a reference. It never feels like the Easter eggs are being forced in, but there’s enough of them that Mean Girls: Senior Year actually feels like a piece of media under the same banner as the 2004 film instead of just something that shares the same name.

This is why Mean Girls: Senior Year is an enjoyable enough sequel to Mean Girls. It may be short, and it may not be as quotable or memorable, but at least it’s entertaining and provides a satisfying end to the high school careers of the characters people love. So, if you ever wondered what happened to the Plastics during their last hurrah of high school, give Mean Girls: Senior Year a chance. You can even do it after watching 2024’s Mean Girls — that’d be so fetch.

