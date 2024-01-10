Twenty years after the release of the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls, audiences are being treated to an updated movie-musical version of the film. Mean Girls (2024) is based on the movie-turned-Broadway play, which first opened in Washington, D.C., in 2017. Mean Girls The Musical then made its way to Broadway in 2018 and was produced by Lorne Michaels (SNL). The show was a hit upon its premiere, eventually launching a national tour, and is soon making its way to London's famous West End theater district. While movie musicals were popular in theaters throughout the early 2000s (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray, Sweeney Todd, Mama Mia!), the release of Hamilton on Disney+ in 2020 sparked a new era for the genre. Following the recent and critically acclaimed theatrical run of Waitress: The Musical, this revamped and melody-infused Mean Girls (2024) hopes to follow in the footsteps of that success. The film has Reneé Rapp reprising her role as Regina George, a part she played on the Broadway stage in Mean Girls The Musical. While Mean Girls (2024) follows the same story as the original, it has some additional dance cues aside from the classic 'Jingle Bell Rock' scene.

Mean Girls (2024) has Angourie Rice taking over the role of Cady Heron, who was played by Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap) in the original. Cady is a lifelong homeschooled teen who is suddenly thrust into the chaotic and unpredictable world of high school. Rice's previous roles include hit projects like Spiderman: Homecoming, Mare of Easttown, and The Last Thing He Told Me alongside Jennifer Garner. Playing Cady's new friends are Auli'i Cravalo (Moana) and Jaquel Spivey. While Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) plays Queen Bee, the rest of The Plastics are played by Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) and Avantika (Senior Year). Supporting actors include John Hamm (Mad Men) as Coach Wood, Busy Philips (Girls5Eva) as Mrs. George, and Jenna Fischer (The Office) as Ms. Heron. Fans of the original film were delighted to see 2004 Mean Girls alums (and SNL royalty) Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. Whether you're already a fan of Mean Girls or Mean Girls The Musical, audiences will be expecting a lot from this 2024 follow-up.

Mean Girls (2024) comes out in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Is 'Mean Girls' (2024) In Movie Theaters?

While originally intended as a straight-to-streaming film, Mean Girls (2024) premieres exclusively in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Find Showtimes For 'Mean Girls' (2024)

Watch The Trailer For 'Mean Girls' (2024)

The trailer for Mean Girls (2024) sparked quite a controversy upon its release, as oddly enough, it doesn't reveal that the film is a musical. Fans of Mean Girls The Musical are confused as to the decision to leave out the catchy songs and omit the vocal talent of the actors in the trailer. However, the trailer still shows us Fey, Meadows, and more nostalgic moments we can look forward to in the film.

More Movie Musicals Like 'Mean Girls' (2024) To Watch Right Now

There have been some epic movie musicals released in the 2000s, and Mean Girls (2024) hopes to join that list.

'Chicago' (2002)

Chicago tells the story of "two death-row murderesses" who become unlikely rivals for the media attention they believe could save them from their grim fate. First appearing on Broadway in June 1975, the film danced its way into theaters in 2002 to high ratings and big box office numbers. The film contains the same beloved music by John Kander, with lyrics by Fred Ebb, and grossed $306 million against its $45 million budget. The film, directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods), contains powerhouse performances by Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Mask of Zorro) and Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones's Diary), with a cast that also includes Queen Latifa (Hairspray), John C. Reilly (Guardians of the Galaxy), Taye Diggs (Rent), Christine Baranski (Mama Mia!), and Richard Gere (Pretty Woman) as the infamous lawyer Billy Flynn. The film won six Academy Awards, including the coveted 'Best Picture' award, as well as a 'Best Supporting Actress' win for Zeta-Jones. Chicago also won a Grammy Award, a Director's Guild Award, and three Golden Globe Awards, including 'Best Picture.' Through its incredible success, Chicago proved that, when done right, a movie musical can launch a then twenty-seven-year-old musical to new heights.

'Dream Girls' (2006)

Dream Girls turned American Idol powerhouse contestant Jennifer Hudson (The Secret Life of Bees) into an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and BAFTA-winning actress. The film takes place in the 1960s and centers around singing trio The Dreamettes, composed of Effie (Hudson), Deena (pop royalty Beyoncé), and Lorrell (The Princess and the Frog's Anika Noni Rose), as they rise to fame and face all the challenges that notoriety presents. The Dreameattes face obstacles not just within their group, but with those who believe they know what's best for the women, like fellow singer James Early (Eddie Murphy), manager Curtis Taylor (Jamie Foxx), and songwriter C.C. (Keith Robinson). Written and directed by Bill Condon (Chicago), the film was a phenomenon upon its release, winning a Grammy Award for 'Best Song Written For Motion Picture,' a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, two SAG Awards, and two Academy Awards. Dream Girls grossed $155 million against its $70 million budget, reminding production companies of the power of a well-done movie musical. For a truly show-stopping moment, check out Hudson as Effie sings, "And I'm Telling You, I'm Not Going."

'Into The Woods' (2014)

Meryl Streep as a wicked witch. Chris Pine as Prince Charming. Anna Kendrick as Cinderella. 2014's theatrical version of Into The Woods has it all. The story begins as a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) meet a witch (Streep) who promises to end the family curse that's keeping the couple from having a child...if they can find a series of items for her. These items belong to beloved fairytale creatures we already know and love, and this makes the unlikely scavenger hunt all the more fun. With music by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987 and has since been a favorite production around the world. The film version hit theaters in 2014 and earned three Oscar nominations, including a 'Best Supporting Actress' nomination for Streep's performance as the witch. Streep was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award alongside Blunt, whose performance as the baker's wife earned her a nomination for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture.' Directed by Chicago's Rob Marshall, the film had a worldwide gross of $212 million, making it a hit against its $50 million budget.

