The Big Picture Mean Girls is getting a new musical version, starring Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, and Renée Rapp as Regina George, with songs that fans will love.

Tina Fey, the writer and producer, discusses why the cast is perfect for their roles and how important the original film is to fans.

Popular actors Jenna Fischer and Jon Hamm will play the adult roles in the movie, showing that the adults are just as irresponsible as the teenage characters.

A new version of Mean Girls is set to be released in theaters next month, and Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for audiences to take a look at the cast of the upcoming musical. Almost twenty years after the cult classic led by Lindsay Lohan defined a generation, Angourie Rice is set to portray Cady Heron, in a movie that will incorporate songs to the story the audience already knows and loves. Naturally, Cady's story wouldn't gain traction if there wasn't a dominant figure in North Shore High School who needed to be taken down.

Renée Rapp will play Regina George in Mean Girls, taking the role made popular by Rachel McAdams to a whole other level with the songs she's set to perform. Rapp has plenty of experience with stepping into Regina's pink shoes, as she used to portray the role in the Broadway version of the musical before she was cast in The Sex Lives of College Girls. Just when Regina thinks she's found a new friend in Cady, she'll be surprised to learn that something completely different is coming her way, as the hierarchy of power in North Shore High School is about to change.

In the new featurette, Tina Fey, the writer and producer of the movie, can be seen discussing what made the cast of the musical the perfect choices for their roles. Fey recognizes how important Mean Girls is to the fans who have watched the original film many times since it was released, which is why she's confident in what Rapp, Angourie Rice and Christopher Briney will do once the musical hits the big screen. The classic story will be adapted for a new age, as Cady decides Regina needs to step down as the terrifying leader of the school.

The Adults of 'Mean Girls'

While the story focuses on what happens in the hallways of the school, Mean Girls has recruited popular actors for the roles of the adults around the situation. Jenna Fischer, who played the role of Pam Beasley over the course of nine seasons of The Office, was cast as Cady's mom. On the other hand, Jon Hamm, known for his role in Mad Men, will play Coach Carr, as the adults involved in Mean Girls prove to be as irresponsible as the teenagers fighting for supremacy in the classroom. The rivalry of a lifetime comes back in a musical directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

You can check out the new featurette from Mean Girls below, before the film premieres in theaters in the United States on January 12: