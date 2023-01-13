At North Shore High School in Mean Girls, kids are categorized solely based on who they speak to, where they sit at lunch, and who they hang out with; your identity is set in stone. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry isn’t all that different. Students are sorted into four houses, or cliques if you will, based on their traits and characteristics, and their house is their identity for the rest of their life.

RELATED: Which Hogwarts House Would 'Harry Potter' Cast Members Actually Be Sorted Into?

The only difference, at Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat tells you where you belong. At North Shore, where you are in the social food chain dictates your identity. Unlike Hogwarts, the clique rule isn’t mandatory at North Shore but not following it is social suicide. What does the sorting hat have to say about the students of North Shore High? Are all Plastics Slytherins? Are any of the JV Jocks Ravenclaws?

Cady Heron — Gryffindor

Image via Paramount Pictures

At first glance, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) at North Shore High would be classified as Hufflepuff, the unassuming girl from Africa with no remarkable traits. She seemed genuine, kind-hearted, and preferred to stay away from the limelight.

RELATED: 10 'Breaking Bad' Universe Characters Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses

But when she truly realizes the power she holds after befriending Janis and Damian, her true Gryffindor colors shine. Whether it is something as simple as cutting class with Janis and Damian or owning up to the Burn Book, Cady was a Gryffindor through and through. Sure her moral compass strayed from time to time, and a momentary lapse in judgment may make her look like a Slytherin, or her exceptional math skills and grool wit may deem her as a Ravenclaw, but in the end, Gryffindor prevailed!

Regina George — Slytherin

You can't deny the facts: Regina George (Rachel McAdams) was an out-and-out Slytherin. Regina was manipulative, cunning, and ruthless in more ways than one. She always got what she wanted. Take Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), for instance; how she manipulated Cady and Aaron was vicious.

Even the smaller things of not letting Gretchen wear hoop earrings or a particular vintage skirt she didn’t like are textbook traits of a Slytherin. Not to mention how she could turn on her charm at the drop of a hat, and the fact that she was the gorgeous, self-appointed queen bee that everyone put on a pedestal for all the wrong reasons, adds to her rep as a Slytherin.

Gretchen Wieners — Hufflepuff

Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) was a pretty standard Hufflepuff. She was never in the limelight and didn’t even try to be. Gretchen was many things, but cunning and clever were not one of them. She was also very loyal to Regina; despite everything she did, she held all her secrets quite close until Regina betrayed her. Regina says no hoop earrings, and Gretchen obeys.

RELATED: 10 Disney Princesses Sorted Into Their Hogwarts House

In classic Hufflepuff fashion Gretchen is also largely codependent. At the same time, she may be loyal to her queen bee, but she also struggles with being alone and depends on her friends for validation. She is often non-confrontational regarding Regina because she knows it would upset her: she would be as good as social trash if she crossed her.

Karen Smith — Hufflepuff

Image via Paramount Pictures

Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) was as Hufflepuff as they come; even though she belonged to the Plastics, she always stuck out like a sore thumb. She always seemed friendly and genuine, and her friendship with Gretchen was one for the books; she was the only one to catch Gretchen in the trust circle.

Karen seemed unconcerned with trivial things like social status and petty rivalries and was almost always lost in her world. Karen was loyal and warm, and even though she had her faults and delusions, her heart was in the right place.

Janis Ian — Gryffindor

Janis (Lizzy Caplan) might seem like your everyday manipulative Slytherin, but with the kind of determination and grit Janis had, she was most definitely a Gryffindor. Her ways might not have been the best, but going up against the queen bee of North Shore is no easy feat and required courage that only a Gryffindor can muster.

Janis is also stubborn, reckless, and beyond logic when plotting her revenge against Regina, two things Gryffindors are known for. She always acted before she thought, and while her ways were quite creative, they didn’t pan out so well. Sure she was plotting her revenge like a true Slytherin, but she was loyal and fiercely protective of her friends, especially Damian.

Damian Leigh — Hufflepuff

Dramatic, over-emotional, and extra might be the right words to describe Damian (Daniel Franzese). Damian was artistic and expressive, and like a true Hufflepuff, he was loyal to Janis and always supported her schemes against Regina and the Plastics.

He was the kind of Hufflepuff who would freak out about a missed curfew and get mad about his favorite pink shirt. Damian was enthusiastic and passionate, whether it was the Spring Fling elections or a certain kind of hair color that Cady had. And just like any Hufflepuff, Damian was friendly and warm when Cady was new and struggling to fit in.

Aaron Samuels — Hufflepuff

Aaron Samuels may have been the dreamy, loyal boyfriend, but he was also very naive. Despite knowing what Regina is capable of and knowing she is the quintessential mean girl, he allows himself to be manipulated and swayed by her wily charms. No matter how sexy his hair looked pushed back, Regina didn’t have to rub it in Cady’s face; it was obvious what she was trying to do.

Having said that, Aaron was also hard-working, much like the Hufflepuff badger. He may not be exceptional at math, but he put in a lot of effort and work in his academics, which paid off when he went to Northwestern University. Aaron was always warm, friendly, and welcoming with Cady and the rest of the group and quickly rubbished the Burn Book and saw right through it. Classic Hufflepuff!

Sharon Norbury — Ravenclaw

Smart, analytical, can recognize the strengths and weaknesses in people? Sounds like a Ravenclaw, alright. Ms. Norbury (Tina Fey) was, without a doubt, a Ravenclaw, and this is not just to say because she was a math teacher; she also saw the best in people and what they were good at, like Cady.

RELATED: 'The Matrix' Characters Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses

She is a true Ravenclaw; she is slightly socially awkward if her interactions with Mr. Duvall or the students at the mall are anything to go by. But she is also not afraid to call people out, especially when they feel personally victimized by a certain Regina George.

Ron Duvall — Gryffindor

Maintaining the status quo at North Shore High among a bunch of hormonal, stir-crazy, and vindictive teenagers is not an easy job. It requires grit, determination, and, most of all, courage. It may sound dramatic, but one look at the students, and you’ll know why you need to be brave to be the principal of North Shore High.

It would be remiss not to mention how chivalrous Principal Duvall (Tim Meadows) was with Ms. Norbury. Fans might argue that Principal Duvall is a Ravenclaw, and they aren’t entirely wrong. He did handle the "Burn Book" situation quite tactfully: he realized he was out of his depth and asked Ms. Norbury to step in.

Kevin Gnapoor — Gryffindor

The Mathlete captain had most of the crowd wrapped around his finger at the Winter Talent Show. To go up and rap on a stage at a school when you know it takes nothing to become a social pariah takes bravery and courage.

Kevin Gnapoor (Rajiv Surendra) was also easy-going and confident to the point where he was almost cocky; he may not have been the most popular kid in school, but he knew what he had going for himself and stuck with it. Kevin G didn’t care for the social hierarchy at North Shore, even though he knew it was social suicide. Most importantly, he never let the haters stop him from doing his "thang."

KEEP READING: 'Harry Potter': 10 Times The Beloved Trio Would Have Been Expelled From A Muggle School