Mean Girls dropping on Paramount+ tomorrow!

Reneé Rapp delivers a standout performance as Regina George.

Originally exclusive to Paramount+, the film dominated box office rankings, securing the top spot for weeks worldwide.

Get in loser, Mean Girls is dropping tomorrow on Paramount+. The smash-hit musical comedy, adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway show, which was, in turn, adapted from the original movie (phew!) has been a great success at the worldwide box office, and now you can enjoy the experience in your own home too. In this fresh, musical iteration of Tina Fey's original screenplay, Angourie Rice steps into the shoes of Cady Heron, a role originally brought to life by Lindsay Lohan, navigating the intricate social ladder of her new high school, under the reign of a group known as the Plastics.

The goddess that is Reneé Rapp delivers a standout performance, bringing her Broadway experience as the clique's queen bee, Regina George, to the big screen. The film also features a superb, eclectic supporting cast, featuring Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Jaquel Spivey, and Auli’i Cravalho, and sees the return of original stars Tim Meadows and Fey, who also serves as the film's producer, in addition to her role as its writer. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. brought the film to life as the co-directors.

Initially intended as an exclusive release for Paramount+, the film was redirected to theatrical release following exceptionally positive feedback from test screenings. After that, it secured the top position at the domestic box office for three consecutive weeks immediately following its January 12 release. Additionally, it achieved No. 1 openings in several international markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. The movie's reach then extended to Thailand on February 15, with plans for debuts in Singapore and India later in the same month.

Is Lindsay Lohan in the New 'Mean Girls'?

Yes! In a fun surprise for the audience, Lohan appears briefly in the movie as a Mathlete judge towards the conclusion of the film. Breaking the fourth wall, Lohan almost spoke directly to the audience, and it was something the actress wasn't exactly sure about at first. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Samantha Jayne, and Arturo Perez Jr., the directors of this year's Mean Girls, talked about how that cameo eventually came to life:

Finding the right spot is a testament to Tina. I really love the placing of where the queen emerges because you've experienced enough of the movie that it's not going to derail your experience too early on, but it's just far enough in where you're not expecting it. [On the fourth wall break] I was like, “Trust us. Directly at the camera.” And she did! She trusted us. We're like, “We're weird. We like to break the fourth wall a lot.”

Mean Girls will premiere tomorrow, March 5, on Paramount+.