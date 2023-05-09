Mean Girls, by writer and comedian Tina Fey, took audiences by storm in 2004. The film became a cultural phenomenon, with fans often quoting the movie in their daily lives—still. So it wasn't a surprise when a musical version was announced and brought to Broadway in 2017. Even less surprising is the fact that the movie-turned-musical is being turned back into a movie musical (Yeah, we get it. It's confusing). But with each new casting announcement and detail that we get about the adaptation, the more excited we are about what's to come for both Broadway and Mean Girls fans.

The story focuses on Cady Heron (who was played by Lindsay Lohan in the original movie and Angourie Rice in the new adaptation) as she transfers from Africa to a new high school in America. And it's there that she realizes that the rules of the wild animals apply to life in high school as well. She makes friends with Damien and Janis, but the dynamics of high school eventually take over and make her life a war between girls.

In the upcoming musical, Moana star Auli'i Cravalho is set to play Janis Ian, Cady's best friend and the former friend of Regina George. Regina is being played by Reneé Rapp who famously won the Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and then went on to play Regina on Broadway herself. And recently we got to talk with Cravalho about the upcoming adaptation!

We're Heading Back to High Scool

When Collider's Christina Raddish asked Cravalho about the upcoming adaptation, she was so excited to be thrown into the world of the movie turned musical turned movie musical. Raddish asked "You’re also in the Mean Girls Musical movie. What have you been enjoying about working with your cast on that material? Had you been a fan of the movie?" And Cravalho was excited to talk a bit about her look as Janis Ian as well as working with the cast and Fey to bring the musical to life, explaining:

"I don’t really know anyone who hasn’t watched Mean Girls. We all have. We all have that stuff somewhere, deep in the back of our brains. So, to play Janis Ian in it, I’m so happy. My hair has been cut off, and I have green tips. We did pre-records for the music. I was so excited to work with Reneé Rapp and Jaquel Spivey, who both originated it on Broadway and are from that stage world. They bring such a strength to their characters. And also, our directing team, Samantha [Jayne] and Arturo [Perez Jr.], come from a music background, so they have great respect for live vocals and the power that comes from storytelling through songs. I’m super excited. Tina Fey was often on set, so we were all just trying to make her proud. It’s been a great run. We’re all just back in high school again."

Rapp, who is known for playing Leighton on the Max series Sex Lives of College Girls, took on the role of Regina George (which was originated by Taylor Louderman) after her success at the Jimmy Awards, which are awards that recognize achievements for high school theatre performances. Rapp is taking on the role of Regina once more for the movie, and she's joined by Broadway alum Jaquel Spivey (who recently was nominated for his work in A Strange Loop on Broadway). Until we know more, it's exciting to hear how excited Cravalho is for audiences to see Mean Girls the Musical.

