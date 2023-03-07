Mean Girls has established a reputation as a cinematic classic, remaining relevant even 20 years after its initial release on the big screen in 2003. Without a doubt, the film has made an impact in the comedy genre and has hardwired itself into pop culture, making household names out of its ensemble cast. The chick flick—which starred Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) as the group of teen royalties called "The Plastics," with Lindsay Lohan joining the pack as the formerly homeschooled transferee Cady Heron—has only gotten bigger as time goes by, especially thanks to its timeless and hilarious one-liners that are still "so fetch!" (yes, we're making that happen). And Mean Girls' creator, Tina Fey, is once again painting the cinema's walls pink as the Mean Girls the Musical has officially begun filming.

Fey penned Mean Girls in 2004 and brought the hit film to Broadway in 2018 with Mean Girls The Musical, which was nominated for several Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography. The musical will now be adapted into a movie, and the film's official Instagram and Twitter pages confirmed that the upcoming musical movie had started production.

Will the Musical Follow the Same Plot as Mean Girls?

The upcoming film's plot is much like the original and the musical it was based on: it follows Africa-born Cady Heron navigating a chaotic jungle called the North Shore High School, struggling to fit in with any of the different types of cliques, such as—to name a few—the Art Freaks, Asian Nerds, Burnouts, Varsity Jocks, and the so-called Omegas, consisting of Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), whom Cady befriended. Then there's the trio of mean girls: one with big hair full of secrets, one who asks what the spelling of "orange" is, and the "evil" leader who takes on a human form. As the film progresses, Cady becomes a member of The Plastics, hanging out with the three, writing on Burn Book, dealing with insecurities, peer pressure, falling in love, and betrayal.

Image via Parmount

RELATED: Tina Fey & Tim Meadows to Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical

Who Is in the New Mean Girls Musical Movie?

Mean Girls the Musical will bring both new and familiar faces, with Reneé Rapp—the musical's actress—reprising her role as Regina, Tim Meadows as Principal Duval, and Fey as Ms. Norbury. Avantika will play Karen; Bebe Wood portrays Gretchen, Angourie Rice plays Cady, as well as Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian, and Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels. The Office alum Jenna Fischer will play Cady's mom while Girls5eva star Busy Philipps will play "cool mom" Mrs. George.

Fans are, of course, looking forward to the upcoming film, especially over the fact that they'll be seeing Karen learning the rules of feminism, Gretchen trying to make fetch happen, and Regina George victimizing everyone anytime she wants to. Is butter a carb? The answer will have to wait until the film graces the big screen. For now, Mean Girls Musical does not have a release window but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, though, you can revisit the original film's trailer below—and don't forget that on "Wednesdays, we wear pink!"